Last year around this same time, I questioned whether the team that loses the Super Bowl is haunted.
At the time, the San Francisco 49ers, who had just lost the annual NFL Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs the previous February, were plagued by a multitude of injuries and sinking fast in the NFC West.
The Niners ultimately ended with a 6-10 record and chose to draft their quarterback of the future little more than a year after their still-in-his-20s starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had led them to a conference championship.
But that kind of bad luck could never happen to my team, the Chiefs, right?
Well, the Chiefs haven’t been plagued by injuries to the extent the 49ers were, though the team recently sent starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the injured reserve for a minimum of two more weeks and has played the past two games without two key starters on defense in tackle Chris Jones and corner back Charvarius Ward.
Despite not being bitten as hard by the injury bug as their Super Bowl runner-up predecessors, it sure seems like something is haunting Kansas City this fall.
The team has put up a 3-3 record through the first six weeks of the season, itself not terrible, especially with the team just one game behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders for first place in the AFC West.
However, the way those three losses have come about has been astounding.
It has felt almost as though the team has a pack of poltergeists lingering over the players’ shoulders to play nasty tricks.
If I had a dollar for every pass Patrick Mahomes threw that hit an open wide receiver in the hands only for it to be tipped by his own player and intercepted by the defense through the first six weeks, I’d have about $5.
Mahomes only threw six interceptions all of last season.
Edwards-Helaire, who did not fumble even one time during his rookie campaign in 2020, coughed up the ball in back-to-back weeks during the losses to the Baltimore Ravens and the Chargers.
According to NBC Sports, the Chiefs receivers as a unit are in the top 10 in the league this year in passes dropped with eight, but having watched the games, that number feels somewhat low.
Ultimately, I feel like this team is going to be fine. The sky is not falling. The Chiefs are still the odds-on favorite to win the division and have at least one home playoff game.
With the team on the wrong side of a potential tiebreaker with both the Ravens and the Buffalo Bills, the biggest difference between this season and years past may be that, should the Chiefs make it that far, the team would likely have to play on the road in the AFC Championship game after hosting the last three at Arrowhead.
Whatever demon, ghoul, goblin or poltergeist has been plaguing the Chiefs in the lead-up to this Halloween season, it’s time for it to go — preferably before the Chiefs take on another likely playoff team in the Tennessee Titans this coming Sunday.
Get whatever exorcist is needed out to GEHA Field ASAP, and get this thing turned around before things really get out of hand.