Was President Kelce almost a thing?
No, not really, but had it not been for some quick acting by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes to pull tight end Travis Kelce away from a live mic, Kelce seemed prepared to offer his own unique State of the Union address during the team’s visit to the White House back on June 5.
This was during the traditional visit for the latest Super Bowl Champions to be greeted by the Commander in Chief. Similar visits are traditionally scheduled for the champions in other major professional and collegiate leagues.
After Mahomes and Kelce presented President Joe Biden with a customized jersey with the president’s name and No. 46 on the back and posed for a few pictures, Biden attempted to set the jersey down on the table that was holding the Lombardi trophy, but was left with nowhere to put it as the trophy and table were taken away to prepare for a photo of the president with the entire Chiefs contingent.
Thus, with POTUS’s back turned, Kelce noticed the path to the lectern was unguarded, much like how he noticed the seam up the hash-marks was left unguarded by the Buffalo defense during the Chiefs’ 13-second game-tying drive in the 2022 playoffs.
Kelce made his move and stepped up to grip the podium, uttering the words “So, I’ve been waiting for this,” before Mahomes made the save and guided Kelce by the arm back into position for the team photo.
Lord only knows what was coming next if Kelce had been allowed a few more seconds at the podium.
There’s never a dull moment with No. 87 around, as anyone who watched Kelce preside over either of the team’s two Super Bowl parades knows very well.
Guys like that are usually beloved by their teammates and fans, but despised by everyone else.
I don’t get that impression from the content I see on social media from other fan bases regarding Kelce though.
Much like former Patriots and Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski, a fun-loving soul who once dented the Lombardi trophy by using it to bunt a baseball while the Patriots were being honored at Fenway Park, Kelce seems to be thoroughly enjoyed by almost everyone, with the possible exception of that “jabroni” mayor’s office in Cincinnati.
Anyone who wants to see more of Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center and Super Bowl LII champion Jason Kelce, can easily find hours of humorous content to enjoy of them on YouTube, where they started hosting their podcast “New Heights,” at the start of last season.
