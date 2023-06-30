Was President Kelce almost a thing?

No, not really, but had it not been for some quick acting by Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes to pull tight end Travis Kelce away from a live mic, Kelce seemed prepared to offer his own unique State of the Union address during the team’s visit to the White House back on June 5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.