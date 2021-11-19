There may yet be one more evening for the “Friday Night Lights” to shine at Scanlan Stadium in 2021.
It just won’t be the team fans are used to seeing play there on Friday nights.
Although the football team has put away the pads for the fall, plans are in place at Washington High School to host its first outdoor wrestling meet Friday at the stadium.
The coed meet is set to feature a pair of duals with the Washington boys wrestling against Westminster Christian Academy and the Washington girls taking on St. Clair.
Plans are for the season-opening matchup to start at 4 p.m. with spectators in the football bleachers and the wrestling mats placed on the track.
High school wrestling was not something I encountered growing up in rural Northeast Missouri, where few of the schools in the area held a large enough student body to reliably field a squad with wrestlers in enough different weight classes to start thinking about being competitive.
However, since moving to Franklin County in the summer of 2017, the sport has provided some of the biggest sports highlights I’ve witnessed each year with multiple local teams fielding strong contenders for individual state titles nearly every season.
The St. Clair and Pacific boys both had an individual state champion this past winter, and several other area competitors landed high up on the state podium.
Friday’s girls matchup will be of particular interest, pitting two Franklin County schools against each other.
In the short time that girls wrestling has been its own MSHSAA-sanctioned sport — this will be the fourth season — Washington and St. Clair have been two of the more competitive teams.
The Lady Jays claimed the first state trophy for Washington wrestling this past winter, taking third in Class 1. (There is only one class for all of girls wrestling.)
St. Clair was third in the District 2 standings last year behind only Washington, the district champions, and three-time state runner-up Lafayette.
Gone are the majority of the state qualifiers from the two teams last year with the state runners-up Mia Reed and Allison Meyer, fellow qualifier McKenna Deckelman, all from Washington, and Elexis Wohlgemuth, from St. Clair, all graduating.
However, the Lady Jays do bring back defending fifth-place 102-pound medalist Julia Donnelly, who recently added to her medal collection with a fourth-place finish in the Class 4 girls cross country championships, along with several other key returners for both programs.
On the boys side, the Blue Jays expect to be led by senior heavyweight Gavin Holtmeyer, the Class 4 runner-up at 285 pounds last winter.
Despite being moved up from Class 3 to Class 4, Holtmeyer advanced all the way through the state bracket to face undefeated Ozark senior Hunter Tennison in the state championship match.
Holtmeyer even held a lead over Tennison through most of the first two periods before falling in a tight 4-3 decision.
Now, a new season likely brings with it a return to Class 3 for Holtmeyer and the Blue Jays, where he has to be seen as an early favorite for title contention.
Although only the St. Clair girls will be competing at Friday’s outdoor meet, expect another strong year from the Bulldog boys on the mat this winter as well.
The St. Clair boys return the junior trio of Brock Woodcock, Cameron Simcox and Ryan Meek for another season after the three all ended on the state podium for a second year in a row, including a 138-pound Class 2 state championship for Woodcock.