Are you ready for some football?
I know I am, even more so than usual it seems this year.
I got the ball rolling early in the hunt for fantasy football leagues to join and have even been reading up on college football preview magazines in preparation for following along with those games more closely than in years past.
Maybe its the high of watching my Kansas City Chiefs play in back-to-back Super Bowls that’s got me raring to go so far in advance this year.
Maybe its the desire to get rid of the bad taste of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers steamrolling Kansas City last year in the championship game.
Perhaps its the anticipation of year two of the Eliah Drinkwitz regime for the Mizzou Tigers with Washington’s own Ryan Hoerstkamp in the fold as a freshman tight end.
Or just maybe its the hype game of the year kicking off the high school season as last year’s No. 1 team in The Missourian’s media poll, Washington (9-2), a Class 5 district runner-up, hosts Union (7-5), a Class 4 state semifinalist, in a Week One game just over two weeks away, Aug. 27.
Whatever the reason, the bug has bitten me hard this year, to the point where I was actually excited to watch the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame weekend preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday.
When it comes to Washington and Union, this will be the third time the two schools have played each other in Week 1 since I began my tenure.
Union won a wild one in my first Franklin County football experience to kick off the 2017 season. Washington built a 14-0 lead in the early going, but Union reeled off three unanswered touchdowns in the span of three minutes on the strength of then-sophomore quarterback Derek Hulsey’s arm. That coupled with back-to-back successful onside kicks to give the Wildcats a 20-14 advantage at halftime.
Once the momentum swung away from Washington in that second quarter, it didn’t come back for the rest of the season as the team went 0-10, and Union picked up the 43-14 win.
Union wide receiver Anthony Karim had a career day in that contest, catching six balls for 151 yards and three scores. However, his season ended abruptly the next week due to a leg injury, and Union finished the year at 2-8.
The rivalry took a two-year hiatus before the teams found themselves on each other’s schedule again last year.
Washington was by that point a reforged force to be reckoned with while Union was building its groundwork for the season, and the Blue Jays romped their way to a 54-13 victory as seniors Dylan Pape and Cole Nahlik combined for 300 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.
The Blue Jays continued to race onward to an 8-1 regular season run before running into state powerhouse Battle in the Class 5 District 4 championship game.
Meanwhile, after finishing third in the Four Rivers Conference at 2-2, Union went on to find its footing during the COVID-19 shutdown in the final weeks of the regular season and went on an extended playoff run that saw the Wildcats eliminate four opponents before falling to MICDS, one win short of the state championship game.
That sets the stage for one of the two big inter-area matchups of the first week. The other takes place across town as the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights (7-4) host Pacific (2-6).
Pacific has a lot of talent coming back and has to feel like this is the best chance they’ve had to knock off the Knights in some time. The Indians have seven starters back on offense, led by senior running back Matt Austin, who almost definitely would have hit the 1,000 rushing yards milestone last year had he not missed the team’s district semifinal game at John Burroughs.
Head Coach Dale Gildehaus’ gridiron Knights haven’t pulled off seven straight seasons with a win-loss record above .500 for nothing, though. They certainly won’t go down easily.
Although not matching up with another area team in Week One, I can’t escape talking about Week One football without giving a mention to St. Clair.
The Bulldogs (10-1) are coming off back-to-back undefeated regular seasons, the first two in school history.
Brian Robbins’ squad will be road warriors for the first three weeks of the season at Perryville, Salem and Pacific, not playing on their home turf until hosting Sullivan in Four Rivers Conference play in Week 4.