For the first three weeks of the fall sports season, the Washington softball Lady Jays have been playing at a pace that exceeds even the professionals.
In the span of 20 days from Friday, Aug. 26, to Wednesday, Sept. 14, the defending Class 4 state champions played in a total of 22 games with a 20-2 record.
It would have been 23 games played in those 20 days had it not been for a rainout against Lafayette at the Francis Howell Classic, Sept. 3.
By comparison, Major League Baseball’s St. Louis Cardinals only played 18 games in those same 20 days, going 11-7.
After a few well-earned days off, the Lady Jays played game No. 23 Monday at Holt and play game No. 24 Tuesday at Wentzville Liberty.
It may be possible another team elsewhere in the state has already completed 20-plus games, but it seems unlikely.
No local teams have approached anywhere near that same scheduling pace.
As of Friday, Pacific’s softball and volleyball teams had come the closest with 15 games played apiece.
Outside of most volleyball programs and a few other softball programs, many area teams haven’t even played their 10th game yet.
Not only does keeping that type of pace wear on the athletes physically, but it preempts the team’s ability to hold regular practices.
From Aug. 26 to Sept. 14, the Lady Jays held just one team practice, yet have won more than 90 percent of their games.
The incredible three-week run for the Lady Jays has seen just two losses, one in extra innings against Troy Sept. 7, and the other to Helias Catholic in the championship game of the Sullivan Tournament Aug. 27.
The Lady Jays have already claimed two tournament championships, at the Seckman Tournament and the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown.
The latter of those two tournament wins came in a nine-inning marathon performance against Lafayette and was the final match of that 22-game-in-20-day run.
The Lady Jays are as well positioned to defend their 2021 state title as any team could be.
All 13 players on this year’s roster played during the playoff run last year.
Washington has pretty much the same path laid out before it in the postseason this year. In 2021, the Lady Jays defeated Rockwood Summit in the district championship round and Farmington in the quarterfinal round.
They were the only two opponents that were ranked higher in the state polls than the Lady Jays at the end of last year’s regular season.
Those two matchups could be likely to recur next month.
The Lady Jays share a district with Summit again this year, as well as another tough foe in Hillsboro. Farmington is once again in the adjoining district and would be the Lady Jays’ quarterfinal opponent again if both win their districts.
Washington is already virtually assured of the No. 1 seed in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament once the postseason gets here, by virtue of two head-to-head victories over Hillsboro and one over Rockwood Summit already this season.
Washington ace Taylor Brown completed the incredible feat of striking out 21 Summit batters in a seven-inning contest last Tuesday during the semifinal round of the Suburban Softball Showdown.
Following Tuesday, just nine regular season games remain on the schedule for the Lady Jays.
Seven of those are taking place at Lakeview Park, giving fans plenty of opportunities to see the team play a few more times and continue their all-out assault on the school’s record books.