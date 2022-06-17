The band is just about all together again for the St. Louis Cardinals.
This season has been one of many highs for Cardinals fans, from the return of Albert Pujols to the debut of Nolan Gorman and a lot of new faces breathing fresh energy into the franchise.
It’s a rare occasion to see so many rookies all making solid contributions to the lineup at the same time.
As we sit here on The Missourian’s print deadline Tuesday morning, the Cardinals are a first place team at 35-27, one game ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central division race.
But the thing is, we haven’t even really seen this team reach its optimal form yet.
Outfielders Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill only just got back from the injured list last week and we still have yet to see the presumptive ace of the starting rotation in years to come, Jack Flaherty, pitch at all through the first two months of games.
Flaherty pitched for the AAA Memphis Redbirds last Friday on a rehab assignment, his second minor league appearance after also pitching for the AA Springfield Cardinals the previous Sunday. He presumptively could be activated at any time, as soon as the club thinks he’s had enough of what essentially amounts to his own spring training to ramp up for the rest of the season.
Presuming Carlson and O’Neill can get back close to the form they displayed in 2021 and Flaherty can take the ball every fifth day down the stretch, there is no telling what this team might be able to do this summer.
Carlson already looks to be well on his way there after his performance Monday, going 2-4 with a three-run home run and a double.
It would sure be nice to have some breathing room in the Central division.
Though still making the playoffs annually, the Cardinals have only won the division one time since 2016.
That’s a rough trend for fans to get used to after watching St. Louis capture outright or tie for the divisional crown 10 different times in 16 years from 2000-15.
Another fun thing about this time of year is the arrival of the Major League Baseball All-Star game ballots online.
I do miss the old days of going to the ballpark and having the usher’s pass around the ballots for everyone to mark by hand and place in a dropbox out on the main concourse.
While nowadays the ballots are all submitted online, the process is no less alluring to me every summer.
I don’t know that anybody on the Cardinals outside of third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will have a chance to garner much attention in the fan vote this year with so many moving pieces elsewhere in the lineup, but we shall see.