Can we make it through a full season this fall?
Thus far, the return of professional sports teams to the field has felt like it’s been accompanied by a cloud of doom following overhead, waiting for the opportune moment to strike and end play at a moment’s notice.
In Major League Baseball, two teams so far have been hit pretty hard by COVID-19, including the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals got to play just five games before the virus reportedly struck nine players and seven staff members to date. The Cardinals have since postponed four series in a row and won’t play again until Thursday in Detroit at the earliest. The team last took the field July 29, two whole weeks ago.
The Miami Marlins returned to play Friday after having 10 games postponed while that team dealt with an outbreak of the virus.
This leaves the standings in quite a state of disarray with some teams in the same division having played nearly three times the number of games as their rivals.
For example, in the NL Central the Cardinals were deemed to be in third place Monday morning with a 2-3 record. That record rated half a game ahead of the 7-9 Cincinnati Reds and four games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs at 10-3.
At 7-3, the Marlins were a half-game behind the 11-6 Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.
However, the Marlins have a better win percentage than the Braves and the Reds have a better win percentage than the Cardinals, so it’s debatable who is really ahead of who.
It’s possible and probably likely that multiple teams will not complete the full 60-game regular season, which could make determining who is truly ahead in the standings and which teams qualify for the postseason somewhat tricky.
In the ever-shifting MLB rulebook, the postseason has been expanded to 16 teams this season, a move that wasn’t announced until the eve of the season’s start, July 23. That’s eight teams from each league moving beyond the regular season.
That means every team that advances, slightly more than half of the teams in the league, will play in the wildcard round. In recent years, the wildcard round has been a one-game winner-take-all scenario, but instead will be a best-of-three series this season with all three games hosted by the higher seed.
The ensuing series will operate under the traditional travel formats with a best-of-five Division Series and a best-of-seven League Championship Series and World Series.
Commentators on the league’s broadcasts seem to be as confused as the rest of us in trying to follow all the new rules implemented this season.
Pujols
With the Cardinals out of action, I’ve been steadily following a former Cardinal as much as I can as he approaches a historic mark.
Last Tuesday, Aug. 4, Albert Pujols quietly hit his 659th career home run against Justin Dunn of the Seattle Mariners, moving him within one of Willie Mays for fifth all-time on the league’s career home run list.
Pujols, who played the first 11 seasons of his career in St. Louis and now suits up for the Los Angeles Angels, hit 445 of his home runs while wearing the birds on the bat.
Pujols ended last season just four dingers behind Mays. It took him just 11 games to pull within one of the historic 660, but nothing in the five games since as of Monday morning.
I plan to watch as closely as I can the next few weeks for Pujols to hit Nos. 660 and 661, which will move him behind just four other home run hitters in league history — Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez.
Pujols would need to get to 696 to catch Rodriguez in fourth place, though his chances will be hampered by this shortened season and the potential for the same next year, the final year of his contract as a player.