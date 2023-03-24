Last week at the 95th annual Academy Awards, the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (EEAAO) dominated the show.
EEAAO took home the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director(s), Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.
For myself, and I would imagine for a few other sports fans from the region, it felt like as though this past Saturday was our own personal “Everything Everywhere All at Once” day.
Within the space of 2 hours and 20 minutes, by coincidence almost the exact run time of EEAAO, four national broadcasts with significance to this region were all scheduled to get underway.
I won’t reveal whether or not the movie had a happy ending, but two of the four teams I’m about to focus on did not.
• t 5:10 p.m., the University of Missouri men’s basketball Tigers tipped off against Princeton in the NCAA Championship Tournament’s Round of 32. The Tigers were coming off their first tournament win in 13 years over Utah State Thursday. A loss Saturday would end the season, while a win would send Mizzou to the Sweet Sixteen.
• t 6 p.m., the St. Louis BattleHawks kicked off against the D.C. Defenders in a battle for XFL North Division supremacy. The Defenders defeated St. Louis in D.C. two weeks ago.
The Battlehawks came into Saturday needing a win to tie the Defenders atop the division standings. A loss would put the Battlehawks two games out of first place with five weeks remaining in the regular season.
• t 6 p.m., Team USA began its World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game against Venezuela. St. Louis Cardinals stars Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Nolan Arenado and reigning National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt all suited up for Team USA in this year’s WBC. Saturday’s winner would go on to play Cuba Sunday in the semifinals.
• t 7:30 p.m, St. Louis City SC began play against the San Jose Earthquakes. The expansion City SC club entered play Saturday 3-0, equaling the Seattle Sounders as the only MLS expansion team to win each of its first three games. St. Louis was seeking to have the first 4-0 start by any expansion franchise in league history.
So, which did you watch?
Did you stay home from one of the events in St. Louis so you could watch one of the other games live? Both the Battlehawks and City SC were playing at home Saturday while Mizzou basketball was playing in Sacramento and Team USA played in Miami.
I polled Twitter to see where people’s priorities lay and the result was resoundingly in favor of Mizzou at 62.2 percent out of 37 respondents.
Not surprising given that game had the highest stakes as a playoff elimination game at the end of a five-month season.
Team USA’s game was also a knockout game, but at the end of a two-week World Baseball Classic that some MLB fans prioritize even less than the actually meaningless spring training exhibitions.
The Battlehawks and St. Louis City were playing regular season games. St. Louis City received 18.9 percent of the support from poll respondents and the Battlehawks got 13.5 percent.
Team USA was only the priority for 5.4 percent.
Through the magic of my home DVR and the ability to watch MLS and XFL games on demand through certain subscription streaming services, I was able to hatch a plan to watch all four games without overlap and without missing anything.
I determined I should watch the Mizzou game live while recording the World Baseball Classic. Then I could use ESPN+ to watch the Battlehawks later on and Apple TV to watch City SC on demand and that way be able to enjoy all four games at my own leisure.
The key to the whole operation however, would be remembering to turn notifications off on my phone to avoid any spoilers.
I made it most of the way through, completing three games Saturday night, watching Mizzou end its season with a loss to Princeton, the Battlehawks fail to avenge their only other prior loss against the Defenders and St. Louis City SC continue its unprecedented fast start.
Then, I got part way through the WBC game before time caught up with me and I fell asleep somewhere around the third inning.
So, I got to finish that one Sunday morning and pleasantly learn that Team USA was moving on to the semifinals by virtue of a 9-7 win over Venezuela and that they would play again Sunday night.
The Cardinals were a big part of Sunday’s 14-2 win as Wainwright pitched four innings of one-run ball, Mikolas pitched four innings out of the bullpen, Goldschmidt hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Arenado smacked an RBI triple.
Arenado left the game after getting hit in the hand while batting, but X-rays reportedly came back negative for any fractures.
Team USA now plays for the WBC championship Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Japan.
Thankfully, neither the Battlehawks nor City SC are playing at that same time.