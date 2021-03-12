My favorite part of the NBA season took place Sunday night.
That would be the annual All-Star Saturday Night festivities. This year, they just happened to take place on Sunday in conjunction with the all-star game itself.
The entire all-star weekend was condensed into one night this year. That’s just the latest example in the sporting world of ways COVID-19 continues to disrupt our lives and traditions.
The All-Star Saturday Night has included any number of events through the years, but the classics are always the three-point shootout and the slam dunk contest.
Many of you have probably held your own versions of the three-point contest and skills challenge on the playground growing up, or if you haven’t, you’ve at least played H-O-R-S-E, which was a competition during the all-star weekend at some point as well.
We did that growing up and more. Family gatherings in the winter usually saw me and my brother trapped indoors and engaged in our own dunk contest, which consisted of an emptied-out toy tote being placed precariously on something in Grandma’s house as our basket.
We’d then take turns pretending to be whichever player and dunking on our makeshift basket with a plush ball while Uncle Larry usually got roped into serving as judge.
If it was really competitive, we’d put the players’ names in a hat and draw out at random to determine which of us got the honor of representing our favorites that night.
Brent Barry’s 1996 dunk contest win, where he took off from the free-throw line for a one-handed jam to win, was the first one I remember us watching live.
However, they would always play highlights from previous years, so we were wowed by all the famous Michael Jordan, Dominique Wilkins, Spud Webb, Dee Brown and Cedric Ceballos dunks from years before.
So we had a wide selection of ideas to try to imitate and improve on, all at the impressive height (at least to us at the time) of approximately three feet.
It’s been probably 10 to 12 years now since the last time we watched the contest together, but who knows what the future holds. He has a couple of little ones now, the latest arriving at 9.3 pounds and 21 inches Sunday evening, around the same time the festivities were getting started on TNT.
So the next time a Hustead family dunk-off goes down, I’ll probably be promoted to judge.
As for the televised version of things, it felt a little rushed this year, as the skills challenge and three-point shootout were held just prior to tipoff of the actual all-star game, and the dunk contest took place during halftime.
The skills challenge, which involves dribbling through an obstacle course, passing the ball through a small window and shooting, all while running the length of the floor, has been a recent staple of all-star Saturday since it was introduced in 2003.
Indiana Pacers center Domantas Sabonis bested the field in the skills challenge, marking back-to-back wins for post players in the event after forward Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat won last year.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry took the three-point shooting contest, making a moneyball good for two points on his last shot of the match to best Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz, 28-27. Curry made 31 points in his first-round effort.
It’s rare and refreshing to see one of the game’s top stars take place in either the three-point shootout or dunk contest these days. Curry has been involved in the three-point contest seven times in his career.
The dunk contest featured second-year player Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers and rookies Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks and Cassius Stanley of the Pacers. Typically, the event would have four participants. In peak years, the event had six to eight competitors.
None of the three this year are what could be called “household names.”
Simons won after a dunk in the final head-to-head round against Toppin in which he pantomimed kissing the rim.
I’ll have to remember that one if the need should ever arise for me to throw down with the niece and nephew.