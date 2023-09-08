On demand services are becoming not only more popular, but more accessible in the world of sports these days.
On demand services are becoming not only more popular, but more accessible in the world of sports these days.
As a result, I find myself watching more and more games after they have been played rather than live.
It’s much more convenient for me to watch a game after the fact due to the start times for professional and college contests I have an interest in often conflicting with the times of games I go out to cover for the Missourian.
The biggest drawback is trying to avoid the score of a game you are going to watch later on until you get the time.
This was particularly difficult Thursday night at the Week 2 football game between Warrenton and Washington as the public address announcer kept reading scores for the Mizzou football game.
The Tigers kicked off against South Dakota in Columbia around the same time the Warriors and Blue Jays were starting their 21-18 thrill ride.
I didn’t completely manage to block it out, despite sticking my fingers in my ears and humming when he started to give an update.
The Blue Jays and Warriors completed the game in just over two hours and 20 minutes, so thankfully nothing after the halftime score was spoiled for me.
Reading other area high school scores is an important service announcers can provide at these games, as those scores can be more than just a little difficult to find as they’re going on and even sometimes after they’re finished.
However, with the ready accessibility of pro and college scores for the fans in the stands to check on their smart phones during time outs, I think we can safely dispense with reading those scores. Those who want to know the scores already know and those who don’t want to know should be allowed to remain in blissful ignorance.
This is one of the biggest drawbacks to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass service, often the only place to watch St. Louis City SC games.
If you aren’t able to watch those games live, it’s very difficult to scroll though the list of available games to watch without having the scores spoiled because each game is represented in the menu with a thumbnail photo with the score superimposed on it.
One physically has to scroll through what amounts to a list of scores to find your team and then click on the right one before they can get the option to stream the game.
That’s something that Apple certainly needs to work on moving forward.
