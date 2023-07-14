Where do we go from here?
That’s a question St. Louis Cardinals fans have been wondering all season.
On the surface, the answer seems pretty clear, to trim the fat off the roster and get an early start on shaping the roster for 2024.
However, what that actually looks like is just as murky as ever, especially in a division where even at the dismal, cellar-dwelling, 38-52 record the Cardinals have amassed at the All-Star break, the team is only 11.5 games back in the race for the National League Central Division and only 11 games off the pace for a wildcard berth.
A little more than a decade ago, we watched the Cardinals come back from more games behind in a shorter frame of time than what now remains in order to win the wildcard in 2011.
And if it was all about the offense, I would say that more often than not the team has done enough to still be a contending team.
The Cardinals come into the midsummer intermission ranking 12th in all of Major League Baseball in runs scored. That’s not a lofty accomplishment, but one that should have been able to keep this team in the fight up to this point.
Looking just two spots up in the standings, the 50-41 Houston Astros have scored just two runs more than the Cardinals offense this season and have done so with the benefit of playing one more game than St. Louis has to this point.
Unfortunately for the way this season has panned out, it’s not all about how many runs you can score, but also how many you can prevent and in that area the Cardinals have been abysmal.
The Cardinals rank 25th out of 30 teams in terms of earned run average as a pitching staff, underscoring criticisms from fans that the front office hung the team out to dry by not investing capital into the pitching rotation and bullpen in this past offseason’s free agent market.
What remains to be seen now is what players we as fans have grown attached to will be ripped away from us in the front office’s attempt to fix the roster at the trade deadline.
The first names to expect to see depart are those of pitchers Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery and Jordan Hicks and shortstop Paul DeJong, all on the final year of their contracts and eligible to become unrestricted free agents.
When it comes to those three pitchers, those three have been easily among the most reliable the team has trotted out to the mound this year, albeit that’s a low bar to clear. So, while I believe addition by subtraction is a viable principal, I’m not sure it applies in those three instances.
Losing the team’s two most effective starters and Hicks, who despite a rocky start to the season is currently the team’s most effective relief pitcher so long as he doesn’t have to throw to first base with the game on the line, is a setback that I don’t know if the club would be able to recover from in time to regain competitiveness in 2024, which has been the front office’s stated goal.
Given the amount of money Flaherty and Montgomery could command in the free agent market, however, and knowing the Cardinals are unlikely to pony up the dough to keep them, trading them now and getting something in return seems like a no-brainer.
And given that Hicks throws north of 100 miles per hour, he could easily fetch a high price compared to other relief pitchers as well.
As for DeJong, that’s a clear case where addition by subtraction seems to make perfect sense. While I’m sure he’s a great guy to have around the clubhouse, the production has not been on par with what his contract has cost for multiple seasons now and I don’t think there’s any way the club could or would want to justify picking up the $12.5 million club option the team has on him for the next two seasons.
Especially not with the option to play utility men Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan in that spot and with prospect Masyn Winn knocking at the door of the major leagues.
Thus, it becomes very likely that DeJong could also finish out the season on another team.
Apart from those more obvious moves, early season scapegoat Tyler O’Neill could easily be on the move if he’s healthy enough to attract interest from another team after sitting out most of the season on the injured list with back problems.
Where O’Neill differs from the previously mentioned names is he remains arbitration eligible for one more season and if the Cardinals wish to do so, could probably employ his services at a lower cost in 2024 unless he were to return and have a very strong statistical finish to this season.
Trading O’Neill now would also amount to “cutting bait” and giving him away at his lowest value whereas anything positive he might do if and when he returns to the lineup could potentially increase his trade value next year or decrease the interest in seeing him move on to another team.
The biggest piece pundits talk about when discussing the Cardinals at the trade deadline is Paul Goldschmidt, the 35-year-old reigning National League Most Valuable Player whose contract with the team runs out at the end of 2024.
On the surface, trading away a cornerstone player like that would be a huge blow to the roster and to the identity the Cardinals have built as a team that can credibly contend for a title any year, despite often not being as competitive as they should be in October.
I don’t think a Goldschmidt trade necessarily symbolizes a clear rebuilding and non-contending mode as some have said. Even though it would remove a top offensive weapon, it would allow other key offensive players like Nolan Gorman or Jordan Walker to potentially move to first base and alleviate some of the logjam that sometimes results in inconsistent playing time for some of our top young controllable talent in the middle infield and outfield.
That said, a Goldschmidt trade would still be like puncturing a protective suit of armor and poking a hole in a point of pride for the organization and its fans where the team has not had to go through anything resembling a rebuilding phase since the 1990s.
However, the closer we get to the Aug. 1 trade deadline, the better that option might start to look, especially if and when reports start surfacing about just how much other teams are offering the Cardinals to try to acquire his services.
