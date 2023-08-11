Rain was needed, but it would have been more helpful to have it more spread out.
Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 12, 2023 @ 5:34 am
Rain was needed, but it would have been more helpful to have it more spread out.
And I’m sure organizers of the Washington Town & Country Fair would have rather had it any time other than last week.
With almost an inch of rainfall nearly every day of the Fair this year, it felt as though we got a month’s worth of precipitation in the span of just a handful of days.
In the Motor Sports Arena, it washed out two entire events, the first of two nights of bull riding and the field class tractor pull.
While the bull riding was condensed to just one night, Thursday, it cost those hoping to compete in Wednesday’s barrel racing event their chance for the year.
It no doubt took a lot of time and effort to get the arena into working shape several times over throughout the course of the week, only to have to come back and work on it again the next day after Mother Nature turned the dry bits soggy again in between events.
In the two pro-stock tractor pulls Friday and Saturday, the arena was limited to just one lane in front of the grandstand.
Had it been possible to get two lanes open Friday, the event likely would have been able to reach completion well before thunderstorms approached the area just before Midnight.
However, running one lane that was still probably wetter than most would have likely limited how quickly the event could go and as a result the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League reported the last nine pulls of the night as rained out.
The arena was somewhat drier Saturday and due to that it felt like the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association event, while still limited to just one lane, was able to move along at a faster pace.
Regardless of conditions, I always find it notable how quickly the arena is transformed from its normal surface Saturday into a functioning Motocross course in time for Sunday.
The rain was not only an issue here, but followed the Washington Post 218 baseball team all the way to Alabama, causing delays in at least one morning of the American Legion Mid-South Regional.
One of the benefits of the rainfall, besides what good it may have done for area farmers, it’s helped keep temperature projections in a comfortable range for the first week of high school fall sports practices, which began Monday.
Apple’s Weather app projects temperatures with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s for much of the week ahead, although it’s telling me there’s a 90 percent chance of yet more rain Wednesday.
I’m sure it’s a relief for the outdoor teams to not have to worry about whether they’ll have to move practices around and indoors to beat the typical heat we usually get this week.
