“Who’s pitching today?”
That was typically one of the first questions my Dad would ask me during our conversations, usually soon after “How are you doing,” and “How much rain did you get?”
We lost him a week ago Monday after a seven-year battle with cancer.
Our beloved St. Louis Cardinals were always somewhere in the front of his mind, it seemed.
Even as his health slipped further and further away at the end, one thing you could count on was that he would be awake and ready come game time.
We went to a few games off-and-on growing up and I can recall following the team’s run through the playoffs in 1996 on television, but my brother and I were about the right age during the magical 1998 season that soon after our family trips to Busch Stadium II (and later Busch Stadium III) became much more frequent.
The next year, we bought season tickets for the first time and would make the three-hour trek from our home in northeastern Missouri to the ballpark at least once a weekend and on other special occasions.
One of those occasions was Aug. 5, 1999. It was a Thursday night and the Cardinals game that evening against the San Diego Padres was one that we just couldn’t miss.
Going into that game, Mark McGwire was sitting on 499 career home runs and Padres’ Hall of Fame outfielder Tony Gwynn had 2,998 career hits. Both were going to make a run at history that night.
So, even though it was a school night, Dad loaded us up into the van and away we went.
I think he was even more excited about it than we were.
We got to our seats just in time for the bottom of the first inning. Gwynn had flied out to center field already and now it was McGwire’s turn.
Big Mac gave one a rip to center field and the crowd waited with baited breath, but it turned out to be just a long out.
McGwire got his second chance at No. 500 in the bottom of the third inning, and then it was high fives all around as he launched Andy Ashby’s 1-1 offering onto the hitter’s backdrop in straight-away center field for a solo home run, tying the game, 2-2.
It was a scene reminiscent of David Freese’s World Series Game 6 home run in 2011 as numerous fans charged out onto the backdrop almost as soon as the ball left the bat to try to grab the ball and a precious piece of history.
Dad was all smiles.
The Padres broke the tie in the top of the fifth inning, taking a 4-2 lead, but our spirits refused to be dampened. We were all still riding the high from McGwire’s historic round-tripper.
The St. Louis hero did his best to keep pace all on his own, lining a second home run, No. 501, in the bottom of the eighth inning, a laser beam into the left center field scoreboard.
However, with the bases empty, McGwire’s second dinger only narrowed the Padres to 5-3 at that point with time running out.
The Cardinals weren’t able to rally and get McGwire another trip to the plate in the last inning and the team lost, 10-3.
Gwynn fell just short of reaching 3,000 hits on the night. His lone knock was a double in the top of the ninth, leaving him with just 2,999.
The Padres shipped out to Montreal the next night where Gwynn collected four singles against the Expos, batting 4-5 to surpass his milestone.
Leaving the ballpark, I can recall a few enterprising souls offering to buy our ticket stubs for $10-20, to which Dad politely refused. I can’t recall exactly where they ended up, but I’m fairly certain I could still find mine somewhere in my childhood bedroom if I looked hard enough.
That night was the last game of a four-game series and the only one of the four that the Cardinals lost. However, it’s the one I’ll always remember with the most fondness and when I do, I’ll think of Dad.