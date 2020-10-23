They’re everywhere.
Your football team records a big shutout against a division rival. Odds are that they’re there.
Your favorite player hits a go-ahead home run in the late innings. They’re there again.
They get all the hottest tickets in town. A lot of times, they’re the only ones that can get in.
I’m not talking about the people with all the right connections. I’m talking about the cardboard cutouts.
They’re the prominent seat fillers in the sporting world this year, and they come in all varieties.
For instance, at a recent Denver Broncos game, an entire section was filled with cutouts of the characters from “South Park.”
During St. Louis Cardinals games over the summer, cutouts of former players like David Freese and Jason Motte and prominent St. Louis celebrities like actors John Goodman and Jon Hamm were mainstays in the prime seats behind home plate.
For Washington High School football, full-body cutouts of senior players have been regular attendees at games for years.
However, they were much more prominent Friday during the Blue Jays’ homecoming win against Ft. Zumwalt East, 48-20.
With three seniors absent from the game due to quarantine protocols, cutouts of them were featured in the postgame huddle and celebration.
The cutout of Owen Bartlett, one of the absent seniors, was even crowned homecoming king in his stead. It also rode in his place during a pregame homecoming parade around the track.
In his cutout, Bartlett is featured mid-yell. Those on the field during the coronation joked he was one of the more excited homecoming kings they’d ever seen. To see for yourself, check out Page 1A.
Across sports, cardboard cutouts have become a fun trend. It’s great to see people finding new ways to have fun at the ballpark or stadium, even if by proxy. We need bright spots and points of levity wherever they can be found these days.
As relieved as we will all be when the day comes that we can attend these events in person again, it will be slightly saddening to see the cutouts disappear.
Monday
Afternoon Football
Monday was a rarity, with NFL football kicking off at 4 p.m. local time between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Many likely arrived home from work just in time to watch the second half.
The game found itself displaced from Thursday Night Football in the NFL’s Week 6 after Buffalo’s Week 5 game with the Tennessee Titans was unable to be played until Tuesday. That would have given the Bills three games in two days had the Week 6 contest not been moved.
So, there was no Thursday Night Football last week and instead we got another Monday doubleheader as that game was followed by the scheduled Monday Night Football contest between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.
It was a surreal occasion to have the game starting up during daylight hours on a Monday while fans were still in the office. We’re quickly coming to the realization that these games can be slotted in at anytime this year with the NFL’s any-which-way-you-can approach to getting them played.
But that’s the kind of approach it’s going to take in order to get the season completed. At least one different team facility has been affected by COVID-19 each of the past three weeks and had to temporarily shut down, and there’s no sign of that trend stopping.
Fans are going to have to pay attention on the fly to find out where and when they can see their teams play because it can change at anytime the rest of the way. Don’t be surprised if we have to see weeks added onto the regular season in order to make it all work out.