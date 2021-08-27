It is looking like another wild ride this fall.
And I’m talking just in terms of how unpredictable the schedule is going to be.
We are learning right from the start that even with the advantage of COVID-19 vaccines being available this year, we could still see chunks of the season disappear into the black hole of quarantines.
News broke last week that at least two Missouri high school football programs will not be playing in Week 1 because of positive tests for COVID-19.
One of those teams is the St. Clair Bulldogs.
The other is St. Clair’s scheduled opponent for Week 2, Salem.
Last year we had a good number of these situations, which affected the majority of the football teams in Franklin County, as well as a handful of teams around the area in other fall sports.
Schedule interruptions due to COVID-19 still happened in the winter and spring but felt much more sporadic than the weekly, sometimes daily, influx of quarantine updates last fall — giving us some measure of hope that we could get through this new fall season with fewer complications.
If we thought that, though, then it’s starting to look very much like we thought wrong.
It feels as though any progress we picked up from the implementation of the vaccine rollout through the spring and into the summer has now eroded in just a matter of weeks from the time we started fall practices to the preseason jamborees.
With the threat of quarantines once again hanging over the head of every program at every school, we are left to wait and wonder for another season where the next hammer will fall.
Getting through a complete schedule this year again looks like it will be akin to tiptoeing through a minefield.
As far as football, the odds of any team being able to get through all nine weeks of the regular season with nine games played seems small.
The odds that those games are all nine with the same nine teams initially listed on the schedule at the start of the year is even slimmer.
The Washington Blue Jays were the only Franklin County team able to pull off that feat last season. Everyone else either had opponents have to cancel games because of quarantines, had to quarantine themselves or both.
Many of the other teams had to scramble to find new opponents in the middle of the week.
Thus far, we already have one replacement game on the books that didn’t exist before last week as St. James replaced Salem on its schedule with California in Week 1.
Perryville is still searching for a new Week 1 opponent to replace St. Clair.
For other sports, the schedule is less rigid, and teams have the ability to play more than one game per week. With those sports, the potential exists to make up for missed time, particularly if a quarantine happens early enough that any critical games missed can just be played a month later.
It’s obviously better for an unexpected quarantine stoppage not to happen to your team at all, but perhaps having it happen right from the start is preferable.
As we saw last fall with the St. Francis Borgia Regional softball program and the St. Clair volleyball program, having key players removed from the equation or having too many players in quarantine to field a team right before the start of the postseason is the worst-case scenario.