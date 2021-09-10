College shake-up?
Does Saturday night’s defeat of Clemson at the hands of Georgia mean we will see a different picture in the College Football Playoff this season?
Apart from the first year the four-team playoff was introduced (2014-15), Clemson has been one of the teams selected every year. That’s six years running, the longest streak of any team.
Only Alabama has been selected as many times as Clemson since the playoff’s inception. The Crimson Tide has been selected every year save for 2019.
However, for Clemson to continue that streak, the Tigers would now likely have to win every game for the rest of the season as Georgia’s defense stymied Head Coach Dabo Swinney’s offense at every turn on the way to a 10-3 win Saturday.
Since the playoff started, no team has made the four-team cutoff with two or more losses.
That means the Tigers would have to run the table against the rest of the ACC, as well as beat SEC representative South Carolina in Columbia Nov. 27, then win the ACC Championship game.
That’s all very doable, even though the Tigers did not win the conference title last year due to the unusual circumstance of independent Notre Dame playing as part of the ACC in 2020 as the major conferences canceled all nonconference games due to COVID-19. Prior to that, the Tigers were ACC champions for five years in a row.
If one more loss sinks the Tigers, it will cause a refreshing shake-up of the College Football Playoff picture. Having two concurrent dynasties at Clemson and Alabama will be great to look back on historically, but in the moment it feels repetitive from year to year and has caused me to hold a lesser interest in the rest of the regular season.
I similarly struggled to maintain interest in the NBA season during the four-year period when the NBA finals pitted the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors every year from 2015 to 2019.
Parity is good for the sport. Having more teams feel like they could make the playoff in a given year is a tide that raises all ships rather than just a few.
A playoff with neither Clemson nor Alabama could make for three of the most exciting games we’ve seen in a long time. For that to happen, both teams are likely going to have to lose twice, though, and that seems unlikely.
Even with the one loss, Clemson is likely still a sure thing for the playoff so long as it doesn’t lose again.
Alabama looked as dominant as ever in a 44-13 thrashing of the Miami Hurricanes Saturday. One team beating the Tide is always possible, but the chances of Nick Saban losing twice in the regular season are astronomically unlikely.
The Tide have only lost twice in the regular season once in the past decade, in 2019. The only other times it has happened since Saban took over the Alabama program in 2007 were that first year, in which the team went 7-6 but later had to vacate five wins, and 2010, when the team finished 10-3.
I’d happily settle for Alabama and three fresh teams in the playoff this year, if at all possible, if getting four fresh teams proves to be too much for the universe to manage this year.