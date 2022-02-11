If rubbin’ is racin’, there was still more than the fair share of it Sunday night.
Over the past several weeks, advertisements for NASCAR’s preseason exhibition race at the Los Angeles Coliseum piqued my interest to the point where I made sure to add the race to my DVR queue this past weekend.
Normally, when it comes to NASCAR, it can be tough to keep me interested beyond the first couple of races of the season. I’ll watch the Daytona 500 every year and sometimes the next two or three races after that, but then we start to get into baseball season and I’m much more apt to tune into the Cardinals game on a Sunday afternoon than the race.
When I do catch a race, it’s usually just to watch a little bit of the beginning and then the last 20 or so laps, or I might leave it on in the background while I read or do work around the house, glancing at it when something big happens (usually a wreck).
However, the uniqueness of Sunday’s setup, having a racetrack constructed inside of a football arena for just this one race, coupled with the lack of meaningful football games taking place at the same time, made it easy for me to stay tuned in and attentive from the drop of the first green flag all the way to the checkered flag.
The alliteratively named “Clash as the Coliseum” featured 23 cars racing around a quarter-mile oval. Had the entries lined up single file around the track, the cars probably would have wrapped the majority of the way around.
All-in-all, there was around 30-to-40 minutes of actual racing in the event, which no doubt made it easier for me to remain focused on what was happening rather than flipping through channels for something else during the usual prolonged cautions that occur on regular race days.
In total, the 150-lap race saw the cars travel about 37.5 miles.
Laps went by in a blur, at a rate of around 13.5 seconds per trip around the track, but the cars were traveling at average speeds that would have been under the speed limit on Interstate 70.
A 13.5-second lap on a quarter-mile track comes out to an average lap speed in the neighborhood of 66.7 miles per hour.
That’s a far cry from the usual speeds NASCAR fans are used to seeing the competition go, and I could see where many fans would be bored by the change of pace.
Instead of drafting and choosing a line, the drivers’ strategy for the race shifted even more than usual to blocking and positioning at each turn and when necessary forcing another car out of your way.
Was it the most exciting race I’ve ever watched? Definitely not. But it was enough of a break from the norm to draw attention and was over quick enough to get done what it needed to accomplish before viewers had the chance to grow tired of it.
If you removed the 20-minute Ice Cube concert that they stopped the race for halfway through, like a halftime show, and the 30-minutes of pre-race talk and driver introductions, the race itself, even with a few cautions, could have easily fit within the space of one hour.
It’s never going to compete with the thrills of Daytona or Talladega, but I can see where more races like the “Clash” holding a place on the schedule in the future would not necessarily be a bad thing.