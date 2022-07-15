Welcome to the busiest week of the summer baseball season.
This is the only week where there are three different American Legion postseason tournaments going on — the freshmen state tournament, junior zone tournament and senior district tournament.
One of those, you can find being played at Washington’s Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. That’s the Ninth District’s senior tournament, which began Monday night with Pacific Post 320 defeating Rhineland Post 147, 9-5, after No. 5 Hannibal backed out of the tournament and No. 6 Rhineland stepped in.
Remaining games at Ronsick are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. every night through Friday.
The others will involve a little bit of travel, either to Elsberry or Lathrop, the latter of which is in the area just northeast of Kansas City.
Elsberry Post 226, by virtue of winning the Ninth District junior tournament last week, gets to host the zone event, which features three teams from the Ninth District plus Jefferson City Post 5. Washington Post 218 and St. Peters Post 313 are the other two teams involved there.
The long haul takes both the Union Post 297 and Washington Post 218 Freshmen to the other side of the state to compete against six teams from outside the district, five of which are already known — Kirkwood Post 156, Festus Post 253, Jefferson City, Ste. Genevieve Post 150 and Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626.
The last team comes from District 14, but had not been announced prior to The Missourian’s print deadline.
There is no zone tournament at the freshmen level, so teams jump directly from the district tournament to the state event.
The legion postseason tournaments often produce some of the more memorable games and moments of the summer, such as Peyton Hall’s no-hitter for the Post 297 freshmen Saturday against Post 218.
The no-no came in a 1-0 game that Union had to win in order to force a winner-take-all rematch for the title, and the only run wasn’t scored until the next-to-last inning.
Post 297 had to battle back through the losers’ bracket after a second-round loss and was directly responsible for eliminating all but one of the opposing teams in the district from the tournament.
That goes to show that players and fans should not be discouraged by an early loss in the double-elimination format. Not only did Post 297 win the district from the losers’ bracket last week, but so did the Elsberry juniors.
It’s a harder road to travel through the bracket, for sure, but doing so is far from impossible.
All-stars
On a professional baseball note, I am very excited to see one last summer classic hurrah for Albert Pujols next week.
The 22-year veteran was named to the All-Star game by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, as was 20-year veteran Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers.
Manfred has the authority to select one All-Star from each league under the new collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union.
Pujols will join the festivities for the 11th time, and it will be his 10th times doing so as a Cardinal.
The only years Pujols was not named to the All-Star game as a Cardinal were in 2002, a year in which he finished second in the voting for Most Valuable Player at the end of the year, and 2011, where he finished fifth in the MVP voting and led the Cardinals to the franchise’s 11th World Series title.
Both years were probably a bit of an oversight by the players and managers responsible for filling out the rest of the All-Star rosters after the fans select the starters.
On top of that, fans will also get to see Pujols the night before the All-Star game, competing in the annual Home Run Derby.
Other National League players confirmed for the event, which typically includes eight participants, include some much younger competition for the 42-year-old Pujols — two-time defending champion Pete Alonso (age 27), Ronald Acuña (24) and Juan Soto (23).
The remaining participants had not yet been announced at print deadline.
As the elder statesmen of the event, I think we can expect Pujols and Cabrera to be flocked to by the younger generation of players.
While Cabrera has one year left on his contract and likely will retire after the 2023 season, Pujols has stated this will be his last go-round, and next week will be just one part of the season-long send-off he deserves.