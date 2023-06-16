Two major events for cyclists have or will roll through the area about a week apart.
If you went north of the river Friday or Saturday in the vicinity of the Katy Trail, chances are good you came across part of the Big Bike Across Missouri (the Big BAM for short).
This is the second year in a row for the ride to pass through this area. In the past, event organizers at Missouri Life Magazine have chosen a different route through different parts of the state each year.
Last June, the event rolled through Sullivan, St. Clair, Villa Ridge, Gray Summit and Pacific along the historic Route 66 during the final stretches of a six-day ride from Joplin to Eureka.
Big BAM on the Katy Trail has become a second annual ride by the same organizers in October, but this year the Big BAM is taking the same route from Clinton to St. Charles in both the June ride that occurred last week and the upcoming fall ride, Oct. 9-14.
The adventure ride is not a race. Cyclists cover somewhere between 30-40 miles a day, traveling at their own pace to get from one checkpoint to the next, where they camp overnight.
Many start out in the cool part of the morning to beat the heat and sometimes reach the day’s final destination before lunch time. Others make tourist stops along the route, which may be more prevalent on this route given the amount of wineries riders will encounter as they pass through Hermann and Augusta.
The next crop of riders coming through the area, however, will be racing.
Race Across America will once again bring riders through Washington on Highway 100 to Time Station 34 at Revolution Cycles on Bedford Center Drive.
Solo riders departed from the starting point in Oceanside, California, Tuesday, with team riders set to start their ride Saturday.
It took the earliest riders the better part of a week to reach Washington from Oceanside in 2022 with solo leader Nicole Reist arriving at Revolution Cycles on the sixth evening of the race and another pair of riders racing through in the early morning hours the following day.
Some years the earliest riders have passed through even earlier than that in years past. I can recall in 2018 meeting race leader Christoph Strasser on his route as I drove through New Melle on a Sunday evening as I was coming back to Washington from visiting family up north.
Sometime in the middle of the second week of the event is when the largest number of cyclists tend to pass through Franklin County.
Last year, 20 entries passed through Time Station 34 on the second Wednesday of the event and another 15 on the second Thursday.
The final riders last year passed through Washington on the morning of the second Friday.
This outlet dutifully offers updates on the race’s progress in the sports pages of each edition while the event is ongoing, so be sure to follow along over the next week to find out when you can expect riders to come rolling through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.