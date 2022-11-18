Let me open with this — Ka-kaw.
The lone professional football team in St. Louis will draft itself a new roster this week in Las Vegas.
It’s coming up on three years since the Battlehawks took the Dome at America’s Center by storm in the pandemic-shortened 2020 XFL season.
Starting Feb. 18, they will be back.
Before that can happen though, the eight teams that are a part of the league this season will have to draft their rosters.
This is taking place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The draft may look a little different from what you’re used to when it comes to other professional football drafts, i.e. the NFL.
Teams will select exclusively quarterbacks in Tuesday morning’s session.
Then, teams will have 44 rounds Wednesday to snap up 11 offensive skill position players, 11 defensive backs, 11 defense linemen and linebackers and 11 offensive linemen.
The final day, Thursday, will feature teams selecting their special teams units and then open rounds where leftover players at all positions will be available.
What do we know about this new version of the Battlehawks so far? Not too much yet.
Like last time, the Battlehawks will be one of eight teams in the league.
The Arlington Renegades (formerly known as the Dallas Renegades), Houston Roughnecks and Seattle Sea Dragons are all back for another season.
The Orlando Guardians replace the New York Guardians, the Vegas Vipers take the place of the Tampa Bay Vipers and the San Antonio Brahmas substitute in for the LA Wildcats.
The Battlehawks will be coached by former NFL tight end Anthony Becht, a former St. Louis Ram and Kansas City Chief along with three other teams.
Becht’s lone coaching experience on his resume came as the tight ends coach for the Alliance of American Football’s (AAF) San Diego Fleet in the spring of 2019.
Bruce Gradkowski, former Rams quarterback for the 2008 training camp out of the University of Toledo, will be the team’s offensive coordinator in his first coaching gig.
Donnie Abraham, former cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, is the defensive coordinator. He most recently coached for the Orlando Apollos of the AAF, but has had numerous coaching stops since retiring as a player in 2004.
Other coaches on the staff include Art Valero (running backs), Rams fan favorite Ricky Proehl (wide receivers), Pat Perles (offensive line), Mark Lee (offensive assistant), former Ram La Roi Glover (defensive line) and Dave Steckel (linebackers). Steckel is a former Mizzou assistant and Missouri State head coach.
Player-wise we’ll wait to find out. However, the Battlehawks already have one big success story in their short history.
Taylor Heinecke was the backup quarterback for the battling birds during the all-too-brief 2020 season. He’s since gone on to sign with the Washington Commanders.
Each of the past two seasons, injuries to quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Carson Wentz have pressed Heinecke into NFL starting duty.
As I’m writing this prior to the NFL’s Week 10 set of games, Heinecke has gone 2-1 as the starter for the Commanders this season, including a win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 7.
Heinecke and the Commanders handed Philadelphia its first loss of the season Monday.
He led the Washington Football Team to a 7-9 record as a starter in 2021.
It took until the final 12 seconds of regulation for the Minnesota Vikings to complete a come-from-behind win over Heinecke and the Commanders to give Heinecke his only loss of the year in Week 9.