Major League Baseball is systematically getting a little harder to recognize with each little rule change.
Some have been innocuous and had little or no impact to the game, such as the installation of a clock limiting the pitcher’s time between throws and a maximum number of mound visits a team can make in a game.
However, more recent changes, primarily ones designed to shorten the length of games, have become more intrusive.
We got a taste of these new rules during the shortened 2020 season and in a unique year where games were frequently postponed due to positive COVID tests, and it didn’t seem to be all that bad.
However, we’re now a month into this season, and whatever luster was on some of these new rules has quickly worn off.
There may be nobody in baseball less happy with the new rules, particularly doubleheaders being reduced to seven innings again this season, than Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner.
The former World Series hero for the 2014 San Francisco Giants did not allow a hit in seven innings pitched during part of a doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves April 25.
Bumgarner pitched the entirety of the game as it was scheduled, but because it was a seven-inning contest rather than a nine-inning affair, it has not been officially recognized as a “no-hitter.”
There have reportedly been 26 other “near no-hitters” in which the pitcher threw a complete game without allowing a hit in a game that lasted fewer than nine innings.
Most of those occurrences resulted from the game being stopped due to weather, darkness (MLB did not have its first night game until 1935, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field held out on installing lights until 1988), or even a team needing to leave in order to catch its train on time.
The last nonshortened “near no-hitter” occurrence happened in April 1992 when Boston’s Matt Young threw eight no-hit innings at Cleveland but surrendered two runs due to walks and errors and lost, 2-1, without the home team coming to the plate in the ninth.
Perhaps the only other occurrence where the pitcher who threw a “near no-hitter” that went the agreed upon number of innings without a stoppage and won the game without being recognized as an official “no-hitter” was all the way back in 1906 when Cincinnati Reds’ lefty Jake Weimer no-hit the Brooklyn Superbas across seven innings. The game did not go nine innings due to a pregame agreement between the two teams to play just seven innings as part of a doubleheader.
Current Philadelphia Phillies Manager Joe Girardi has reason to be disdainful of two other new rules, both of which harmed his club this past week during their trip to Busch Stadium for a series with the Cardinals.
Firstly, the rule that requires pitchers to face a minimum of three batters or complete an inning when they are called out of the bullpen (instituted last year) led to two Phillies players in a row being hit by pitches by Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera.
After a 95 mph fastball got away from Cabrera, striking Phillies star Bryce Harper in the face on the first pitch, it was pretty clear Cabrera did not have the best command of his stuff that day.
However, that was the first batter Cabrera faced to start the sixth inning, so he had to remain in the game. He then hit the next batter, Didi Gregorius, again on the first pitch.
At that point, Girardi was ejected for protesting the situation, and both benched were warned against retaliation by the umpires.
After Girardi left, Cabrera still had to stay in the game for one more hitter, allowing Andrew McCutchen to get an RBI single before Tyler Webb was mercifully able to come in and pitch the rest of the inning.
The next day, Thursday, the international tiebreaker rule (also instituted last year) cost the Phillies.
The international tiebreaker rule places an unearned base runner at second base to start each half inning from the 10th inning onward.
So when Thursday’s game reached the end of the ninth inning in a 3-3 tie, the Phillies started with a runner on second base in the top of the 10th inning, but he was promptly erased trying to tag up on a fly ball to center fielder Dylan Carlson and was thrown out attempting to advance to third base.
As a result, the Phillies only got two at-bats in their half of the 10th inning.
Tyler O’Neill, who had made the last out in the ninth inning to polish off an 0-4 day at the plate, got to start the bottom of the 10th inning on second base.
O’Neill moved up to third on catcher Andrew Knizner’s ground ball to the right side of the infield. The Phillies then chose to walk Justin Williams, bringing up Edmundo Sosa with runners on first and third.
Sosa fouled off two pitches and worked the count to 2-2 but didn’t even need to lift a finger as O’Neill scored from third on a wild pitch, ending the game.