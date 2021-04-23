For the past several years, I can remember broadcasters and analysts saying numerous times that Major League Baseball is a “young man’s game” now.
This is because the more successful franchises recently have been able to pull together a young roster of talent at the same time for a lower price than a roster full of veteran players who have a higher minimum salary.
For franchises trying to build a winner in that manner, it can be like waiting for the stars to align just right and enough young players to all become major league ready within the same three- to four-year window before the players who made it to the big leagues faster earn enough service time to become free agents and demand a higher price.
While waiting for those stars to align, there can be a some pretty lean years in terms of wins and fan support.
Those of us who are St. Louis Cardinals fans have been fortunate for the past two decades to be able to watch the team contend each year, win a couple of championships and do so with a mix of young talent and veterans rather than having to break down the roster completely in favor of struggling to build an all-new crop of youngsters at the same time.
That mix has been very prominent this season for the Cardinals, who are getting the majority of their production from 38-year-old veteran catcher Yadier Molina, freshly acquired 30-year-old slugger Nolan Arenado and 22-year-old rookie outfielder Dylan Carlson.
The three each entered Monday with at least nine runs scored, three home runs and 10 runs batted in through the team’s first 15 games.
Between starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (39) and Molina, the Cardinals have the fifth- and sixth-oldest active players in Major League Baseball. They trail only former Cardinal Albert Pujols (41), Rich Hill (40) of the Tampa Bay Rays, Nelson Cruz (40) of the Minnesota Twins and Oliver Perez (39) of the Cleveland Indians.
Cruz and Molina are both seemingly as good now as they were a decade ago.
Molina is off to one of the best early-season runs of his 17-season career, establishing himself as the Cardinal’s cleanup hitter at this point in the year with four home runs and 12 RBIs to go with a hefty .340 batting average. Two of those home runs came Saturday in Philadephia as part of two back-to-back home run combinations with Arenado and shortstop Paul DeJong.
That cleanup spot in the lineup will likely eventually go to Arenado or Carlson in the future, depending on how Manger Mike Shildt ultimately wants to organize a combination between those two and first-baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who currently bats second in the lineup.
Carlson is technically still a rookie for the second year in a row. Although we saw him at the major league level for a little more than half of the shortened regular season last year, Carlson only appeared in 35 games.
The maximum threshold for rookie status is 130 at-bats or 50 innings pitched. Carlson ended the 2020 regular season with just 110 at-bats.
In 2020, all three of the Cardinals’ outfield spots struggled to produce offensively.
Those numbers look somewhat better from the outfield in 2021 with Carlson off to a productive start and Tommy Edman, who is expected to play the majority of his games at second base this year, playing primarily in the outfield currently as a result of injuries to center fielder Harrison Bader (.226 batting average in 2020) and left fielder Tyler O’Neill (.173 batting average in 2020 and .143 batting average thus far in 2021).
Carlson carried an OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) of more than .900 at the start of Sunday’s game, right on par with other slugging 22-year-old stars like Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Seeing Carlson start to hit his stride comes as a big relief after watching the outfield struggle so mightily last year.
However, at least one other outfielder is going to have to step up if the Cardinals are going to improve their chances this year — whether that be Bader, O’Neill, Austin Dean or Justin Williams.