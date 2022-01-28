A lot more can happen in 13 seconds than you think.
As I’m writing this, it’s been about 12 hours since the final game of the National Football League’s divisional round ended, and it’s still a little hard to believe that everything we saw in that game was real.
A total of 24 points were scored in the final two minutes of regulation in the AFC Divisionial game, resulting in four lead changes and the game going to overtime.
I’ve been beating the drum for a while now that if there are going to be conversations about who the best quarterback in the league is, the best case anybody can hope to make is that their pick is playing at a level equal to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
There is no higher level, and the best anybody else can hope for is to be seen as his equal.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen played at that same level Sunday night on the opposite sideline from Mahomes.
I’ve been saying that about Mahomes, but even I didn’t see how he could lead a game-tying drive from his own 25-yard line with only 13 seconds left against a defense that up to that point had statistically been the best in the league — but then he did.
After the 13-second drive, the Chiefs won the coin flip and Mahomes marched the team down the field for the winning touchdown in overtime to beat the Bills, 42-36.
That’s just the latest in a long list of phenomenal Mahomes accomplishments.
He’s 8-2 in the playoffs and in most of those games the Chiefs either were trailing in the fourth quarter or trailed by multiple scores early in the game. Both losses were to Tom Brady-led teams.
One of those losses came in overtime, and the other came in last year’s Super Bowl, when Mahomes had to play behind an offensive line that featured only one of its five regular starters. That same offensive line unit included some players that were signed off the street during the postseason to take the place of injured players.
13 seconds to glory
A quick 19-yard pass to speedster Tyreek Hill and a timeout. Eight seconds left.
Another quick pass to Travis Kelce, for 25 yards, and a timeout. Three seconds left.
That was all it took and the Chiefs were able to set up a 49-yard Harrison Butker field goal to tie it.
The Chiefs ran those three plays in only 13 seconds.
A lot of come-from-behind drives have been mustered up in the clutch during the NFL playoffs, but few have taken place in so short a space of time.
There may well be other examples, but the only thing that comes to mind was the “Music City Miracle,” which wasn’t really a drive, but was just one kickoff return play with a few backward laterals (at least they were ruled that way by the officials) that allowed the Tennessee Titans to win a wild card game in the 1999-2000 playoffs.
As fate would have it, that play also happened against the Bills.
Care to guess how much time it took off the clock? Exactly 13 seconds.
That’s some cruel symmetry.
Change the rule?
As a result of the Chiefs scoring on the first drive of overtime Sunday, denying the Bills the chance at a possession, there was a lot of outcry Sunday night and Monday morning from fans and from the national media about the league’s sudden death overtime rules — which have been in place for a long time and that the league has voted, more than once, to play by.
The league has voted to keep this system, even against the urging of the Chiefs, who, much like the Bills Sunday night, were ousted from the playoffs in January 2019 by the New England Patriots in an overtime game in which the Chiefs (in Mahomes’ first year as a starter) did not get to possess the football in the extra period.
Two months later, the Chiefs recommended a change to the overtime rule to ensure that both teams would be guaranteed one possession, even if the first team scored a touchdown right away. That motion was voted down.
If they watch long enough, everyone is likely to see their team both benefit from it and be hurt by the rule as it exists.
It feels absolutely horrible when it impacts your team that way. I should know, being as how I lived it myself from my seat at Arrowhead Stadium three years ago.
However, these are the rules everyone agreed to follow. Would it be better to trade touchdowns all night and finally declare a winner after four or five overtimes? Maybe.
Would it be better to have all those extra periods extend the time of play by two or three more hours on a Sunday night when people have work or school to worry about the next morning?
Everyone has their own opinion on it.
Mine is that both teams had their chance to close it out in regulation and didn’t. Blaming it on the coin flip and the overtime rules is a cheap out.
For the 2018-19 Chiefs, all they had to do was stop the Patriots from running the ball up the middle for 10 yards a play or take away Brady’s option to throw a 10-yard slant route.
These were plays that Tony Romo in the broadcast booth could see coming before they happened, but for some reason the Chiefs either couldn’t see it coming or they could but just couldn’t stop it anyway.
For the Bills Sunday night, all they had to do was either not kick the ball into the end zone on the kickoff after their last touchdown with 13 seconds left or not play a touchdown prevent defense that allowed the Chiefs easy chunks of passing yards to get into field goal position.
As a result of not doing that, both teams had to live with the hand that fate dealt them.
There’s a saying in combat sports — “don’t leave it in the hands of the judges.”
In sports like boxing and mixed martial arts, if there is not a definitive winner at the end of the allotted time frame, a panel of judges determines the winner with their scorecards for the match. Somebody is usually unhappy with the decision.
So, if you don’t want the winner of your game to be “decided by a coin flip,” then the answer is to not let it get that far.