A win would have made things so much simpler.
On top of the emotional downer Sunday’s 30-12 St. Louis Battlehawks loss to the Seattle Sea Dragons was, now the playoff picture for the battling birds becomes much more murky.
Had St. Louis emerged with the win, the Battlehawks would be in with one of the two playoff spots allocated to the XFL’s North Division.
With one game left to go in the XFL regular season, either St. Louis (6-3) or Seattle (6-3) will claim that playoff berth.
Never mind that both St. Louis and Seattle could potentially end the regular season with better records then the entirety of the XFL South. In a setup atypical of how wildcard scenarios work in most leagues, only one of them can move on while one XFL South team, other than the division winner, also will get in.
We know the D.C. Defenders (8-1) have won the North Division and have home-field advantage in the playoffs, which they clinched with an overtime victory over the Arlington Renegades Sunday.
Unfortunately, that game was scheduled immediately before the St. Louis-Seattle game and so the first four-plus minutes of action from the (Battle)dome at America’s Center weren’t televised while the broadcast followed the end of that game.
We also know the Houston Roughnecks (6-3) have clinched the South with a two-game cushion over Arlington (4-5) going into the final week.
The San Antonio Brahmas, whom the Battlehawks saw in Week 1, are 3-6 and could surpass Arlington for the South’s other spot.
The scenario between St. Louis and Seattle for who gets the North’s other playoff slot isn’t as cut-and-dry as the television broadcast proclaimed Sunday.
The announcers and graphics claimed that if the Battlehawks win, they’re in, but that’s not quite true, because the priority tiebreaker is in the teams’ divisional record and St. Louis has a non-divisional game remaining while Seattle has an in-division opponent remaining.
St. Louis wraps up the regular season Saturday at 11 a.m. in a home game against the South’s 1-8 Orlando Guardians. Seattle hosts the North’s 2-7 Vegas Vipers.
Thus:
• If St. Louis wins and Seattle loses, St. Louis is in.
• If Seattle wins and St. Louis loses, Seattle is in.
• If both teams lose, St. Louis ends with a better divisional tiebreaker and is in.
• If both teams win, they end with the same divisional record and it comes down to who has the best combined ranking within the division in points scored and points allowed across all games, not just divisional games.
Which explains why with the Battlehawks trailing by 15 points with two minutes to go Sunday, the team chose to punt rather than go for it on fourth and 18 and risk giving Seattle great field position for a chance at what would have been a meaningless touchdown in any other league and why Seattle opted to kick a field goal in the final seconds rather than run out the clock by taking a knee.
If both teams win this coming weekend, it’s going to come down to some math. After nine weeks, Seattle has scored 19 more points than St. Louis and allowed six fewer points.
What it all boils down to is St. Louis needs to win its game by as wide a margin as possible.
Seattle will have a key advantage as their game with Vegas is the final game scheduled in Week 10, taking place Sunday night at 6 p.m.
Playing in the first game of the week, St. Louis is flying blind as far as the tiebreaker goes while the Sea Dragons will be able to shape their game plan around exactly how many points they have to score and how few points they need to allow in order to finish ahead of St. Louis.
In a league where after every touchdown you can choose to attempt a one-, two-, or three-point bonus play, that knowledge advantage could prove to be substantial.
