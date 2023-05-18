The final professional basketball game for Michael Jordan occurred 20 years ago last month.
Undoubtedly the best basketball player of his generation and considered by many to be the best to ever play the game, “His Royal Airness” continues to fascinate audiences two decades after he took his last professional shot.
In the spring of 2020, the documentary series “The Last Dance,” about Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls, took the pandemic-altered world by storm.
Part of that was because sports-starved fans were left without live games to fill their time, but even more than that, it was also clear that people still cannot get enough of Michael Jordan.
Then, earlier this year, Amazon Studios released the film “Air,” which details the efforts of Nike to sign Jordan to a shoe endorsement contract in 1984 and the creation of the Air Jordan line of products.
“Air” premiered in cinemas in April and has received some buzz as an early candidate for next year’s Oscars nominations. Box Office Mojo reports the film earned $14.4 million in its opening weekend and has grossed $51.6 million domestically and $86.3 million worldwide.
It recently became available to Amazon’s Prime Video subscribers.
The film instantly shot up to the top of my streaming watchlist for this past weekend. If you’ve been following my column for long, perhaps you’ll remember reading that I grew up with not just one Michael Jordan poster on my bedroom wall, but at least one on all four walls.
While I don’t recall ever owning a pair of Air Jordans, my brother and I had more than our fair share of Nike products growing up, largely because of Jordan — up to and including some of the goofy golf hats he liked to wear.
“Air” brings a star-studded cast led by Matt Damon, Jason Bateman and Ben Affleck as Nike talent scout Sonny Vaccaro, VP of Marketing Rob Strasser and CEO Phil Knight, respectively, as well as Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Michael’s mother.
Michael as a character has little more than a cameo appearance.
While a movie about the business of sports, it features very little on the court action, much like the 2011 Oscar-nominated film “Moneyball.”
The story is no less gripping for its lack of sporting action, instead dealing in re-imagined tales from behind the scenes. If you liked “Moneyball,” you should also like “Air.”
Although plenty of strong language earns the film an R rating and may preempt viewing for younger audiences, it’s certainly worth a watch for those of us now into our 30s and 40s from the generation who grew up wanting to “Be Like Mike.”