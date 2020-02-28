‘Ka-Kaw’
Sunday was a game of firsts for the St. Louis BattleHawks.
While it was Week 3 of the XFL season, it was the first home game for the Gateway city’s freshly minted gridiron squad.
The BattleHawks, after posting a 1-1 record in back-to-back weeks in Texas against the Houston Roughnecks and Dallas Renegades, returned home as the heaviest favorite of any XFL team in Week 3.
St. Louis won in domineering fashion, 29-9, in the city’s first professional football game since 2015.
From accounts of the game, the St. Louis faithful were among the most vociferous fans the league has showcased thus far.
Signs in the stadium and social media posts bore the battle cry “Ka-Kaw” as fans, donning their team blue, sold out the lower bowl of The Dome at America’s Center to watch a first-year team in a startup league that came into the game with a .500 record.
The mayor even issued a proclamation Sunday that it would be “BattleHawks Day,” for the city.
Who said St. Louis was only capable of supporting a baseball team?
Some fans took things to the next level by donning paper mache bird heads or faux wings.
Another young fan carried a sign proffering a trade of her box of Thin Mint Girl Scout cookies for an XFL football, an offer that was accepted by defensive tackle Casey Sayles.
It was only fitting that in the return of professional football to the city, the BattleHawks pulled off the new league’s first kickoff return for a touchdown.
While there have been plenty of kick returns scored in the history of the NFL, those are much fewer and further between for the more established league with rules altered in recent years to cut down on the amount of full-speed collisions between players.
However, in the XFL, the kick return play is designed to bring excitement back to kickoffs while also considering player safety. Instead of charging down the field full tilt, 10 players from each team line up five yards apart while only the kicker and returner stand apart from their teammates several yards back. Then, nobody but the kicker and returner are allowed to move until after the returner receives the ball.
Most kick returns in the XFL until Sunday resulted in players being brought down at or in the vicinity of the lines the blockers and defenders start from.
On this play though, Keith Mumphery received the kick at his own 10-yard line, 20 yards behind his blockers. Every blocker save one worked to move their opponents to the left as Mumphery tossed the ball laterally to teammate Joe Powell on what in effect looked like a wide receiver end-around sweep. Powell took the ball 80-plus yards down the right sideline to the end zone.
That wasn’t even the BattleHawks only tricky play of the game.
Sporting a 21-3 in the final minutes of the second quarter, the BattleHawks pulled off a surprise pass play for a two-point conversion on what initially looked like a jet sweep to wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El until he reared back and fired a pass to Alonzo Russell in the back of the end zone.
Now, a fan that hasn’t yet watched the XFL might wonder why a team would go for a two-point conversion with a 21-3 lead just before halftime.
The answer is, the XFL does not attempt extra points. Instead, teams following a touchdown can either line up at the two-yard line for a one-point try, the five-yard line for a two-point try or the 10-yard line for a three-point try.
This new league continues to bring excitement and innovation to the sport. I’m not trying to say the NFL should adopt these new rules of play from the XFL, but it is nice to have the variety.
It’s even nicer to have a professional football team back in St. Louis, getting support and gaining momentum.