For Kansas City Chiefs fans, it’s been 50 years in the waiting.
That’s longer than I’ve been a fan and longer than I’ve been alive since the Chiefs claimed their one and only Lombardi Trophy.
The team has a chance to add a second Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.
I have to say, it’s very surreal to see a team I’ve supported from the time I was first old enough to get interested in football finally play in the most important game of the year.
It hasn’t fully sunk in yet that I’ll be watching Sunday’s game with an actual rooting interest.
It’s a somewhat familiar feeling though, having felt much the same the first time I was old enough to follow the St. Louis Cardinals as they made the World Series in 2004, something the team hadn’t done since I was a toddler.
Back in my school days, it would be very rare for me to miss watching a baseball or football playoff game, even though for many years my chosen teams would either not be involved or make an early exit.
Since that time, myself and fellow Cardinals supports have been fortunate to be able to see our team make deep playoff run after deep playoff run and ultimately win two championships.
As a Chiefs fan, that fortune has tended to flow in the opposite direction.
Sure, this season the Chiefs had the amazing turnaround against the Houston Texans in the divisional playoff round. However, it wasn’t that long ago that the shoe was on the other foot when the Chiefs blew a big playoff lead against Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts in the wildcard round in 2014.
For most of my high school and college years, the Chiefs had a competitive team the majority of the time, but a playoff win always proved elusive.
Since losing the conference championship to Buffalo in 1993, the Chiefs made eight one-and-done playoff exits over a span of more than 20 years.
That finally changed in January 2016 with a single win, which came again at the expense of the Texans. That turned out to be a drop of rain in a desert though as the Chiefs lost to New England the next week and two more one-and-done playoff appearances were in store for the team in 2017 and 2018.
Until last season, my memories as a Chiefs fan were mostly of that 1-10 playoff stretch.
What happened last season, losing the conference championship to the Patriots in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium, was not as devastating as it might have seemed. I was just happy that the team had gotten that far, not quite reaching the promised land, but giving us a first real glimpse that it could be possible.
While I’m admittedly biased, I regard Patrick Mahomes as the most talented quarterback in the league, even though this season has been just his second as a starter. That’s despite all the media attention Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson have garnered this season largely overshadowing him.
Mahomes is the last one standing though and he handles the spotlight with a humility that is increasingly rare in this day and age.
With players like Jackson and Wilson and league stalwarts like the Patriots’ Tom Brady and the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers all watching from home Sunday, Mahomes is poised for a game that could ensure his place as one of, if not the, face of the game for the next decade.
While a shining moment for Mahomes and the Chiefs this coming Sunday is far from guaranteed, regardless of the outcome the memories will be one I’ll likely ever let go of.
•••
In Cardinals news, I can’t say that I’m all that sad to see left fielder Marcell Ozuna depart for the Atlanta Braves.
While a key part of the Cardinals batting order, Ozuna never realized the same level of success with the Cardinals that he did with the Miami Marlins prior to the trade that brought him to St. Louis two years ago.
I did not relish the prospect of the Cardinals potentially forking over a five-year contract in the neighborhood of $100 million for his continued services, mostly because I didn’t feel his play in his two years with the club warranted that level of investment from the team.
Even so, I hate seeing him go to another National League contender on a one-year deal.
Who could have predicted that all 30 major league teams would balk at a multi-year deal for Ozuna the same way I would have?
Had a one-year deal similar to the $18 million one the Braves gave Ozuna been on the table from St. Louis, that’s a deal I could have gotten behind to retain his services.
One more year of Ozuna would have potentially served to bridge the gap between now and the major league arrival of prized outfield prospect Dylan Carlson.
While Carlson may well end the 2020 season as a starting outfielder for St. Louis, he’s likely going to start the year in the minor leagues as the Cardinals leave the third spot in the outfield with Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler to be up for grabs between either Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas, Justin Williams or Austin Dean.
While O’Neill and Thomas are somewhat familiar faces for Cardinals fans, neither one has more than 300 career at-bats in the big leagues.
Williams, a prospect acquired from the Tampa Rays in the Tommy Pham trade, has just one career at-bat from the 2018 season.
The Cardinals landed Dean from the Miami Marlins roughly a week after trading away Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena.
Hopefully one or more of those yet to be proven guys can step up to fill the void, but I can’t help but feel that the Cardinals missed out on a deal that could have made a world of difference in 2020 and let the Braves get what could be a steal.