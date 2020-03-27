The sports landscape is changed.
I could be talking about the way concerns about the coronavirus / COVID-19 have brought everything on the field to a halt. I could also be talking about the way major moves in the NFL offseason have completely reshaped the way the league will look the next time players put on pads.
In this case, it happens to be a little bit of both.
Virus
The virus is the lead story everywhere and even the stories not related to the virus are still affected by its shadow.
Leagues are shut down. Tournaments are canceled. Games are postponed with no way to yet make definitive plans to make them up.
To me, the story that holds my interest the most is what is going to happen with the Major League Baseball season.
This current situation we all find ourselves pulled spring training to a screeching halt and the regular season will at the very least be delayed.
With baseball games played during all but the winter months and the 162-game season seeing teams playing nearly every day over a period of six months, suddenly losing a month of games has to make for a rescheduling nightmare.
Currently, MLB is still trying to figure out what it’s going to do. It seems a foregone conclusion that the season is going to be shortened somehow.
First, the league has to decide whether it is going to stick to its original schedule once the season starts or if it is going to completely scrap that schedule and rebalance to ensure that the competitive balance is not skewed in any one direction.
Teams are supposed to play an equal number of games against each divisional opponent. However, teams aren’t all playing their division games at the same time. So, when one month in particular is wiped off the schedule, as a hypothetical example, if that left the St. Louis Cardinals to play just nine games against the Chicago Cubs, but 15 games against a different division rival, say the Cincinatti Reds, does MLB let that stand or rebalance the schedule so that the Cardinals would play both teams 12 times?
Ever since baseball moved the Houston Astros from the NL Central to the AL West to balance the two leagues with 15 teams apiece, the option no longer exists to simply eliminate interleague play in a situation like this. That’s because in order for all of the teams to be playing series on the same days, at least one of those series now has to be an interleague series.
Another scenario would see the league playing doubleheaders to make up the games that could not be played at the start of the season. Depending on how long the delay lasts, this may or may not be feasible. If the delay reaches even deeper into the month of May, this method could see teams playing twice on an almost daily basis, which in order to deal with less recovery could result in a further roster expansion just for this season.
Yet another option being put forth in the media could involve a March Madness style tournament being used to whittle down teams. This scenario would likely only be considered if games were suspended well into the summer and would involve a few weeks of a meaningless season, similar to spring training, and then launch directly into a tournament.
Time will tell how much baseball can ultimately be played, but odds are we are going to see some interesting levels of schedule gymnastics to make it all work in the end.
Football
The big blow here is that Tom Brady is no longer a New England Patriot.
His move to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breaks apart an institution of Brady and Head Coach Bill Belichick leading a Patriots team that much of the country outside of Boston has both rooted against and yet still been in awe of for the past two decades.
So now we find out what the two can do without each other.
We know Brady lands in a dynamic offense in which Jameis Winston threw for more than 5,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019.
However, Winston also threw 30 interceptions, which explains why the Buccaneers would be willing to move on from a much younger quarterback with those statistics in favor of a 42-year-old Brady.
What we don’t know is what the Patriots are going to do to replace Brady.
The answer to that question can certainly change, but right now the answer is Brian Hoyer, who the Patriots signed to a one-year deal on Monday.
Hoyer served as a backup for the Patriots under Brady for multiple seasons and has previously been a starter for the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns.
Hoyer has never started a full season and has not been a regular starter since 2015.
Prior to Hoyer’s signing, the top spot on the Patriots depth chart at quarterback belonged to Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019. Stidham played a little for Baylor at the start of his college career in 2015 but finished as the quarterback at Auburn for two years in 2017 and 2018.
Stidham, now seemingly the de facto backup plan, is a complete unknown to the NFL world, but so were Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett before they were pressed into service for the Patriots during the few occasions in the past 20 years when Brady was unavailable.
All three performed well enough that other teams in the league snapped them up from the Patriots to be their new starting quarterbacks once Brady returned.
If the Patriots want a more proven option, there are a few still out there.
The Buccaneers signing Brady displaces Winston from his starting job and his positive statistics make it a near certainty that another team will pick him up in the hopes that they can cut down on the negative plays.
Longtime Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is also an option after he’s been replaced by the team’s signing of free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The team is reportedly seeking to trade Newton.
Perhaps Brissett could even return to the Patriots, whom he started for during two games in 2016 during Brady’s “deflategate” suspension after Garoppolo was injured.
Or maybe the answer is Eli Manning, who twice beat the Patriots in Super Bowls 42 and 46 as quarterback of the New York Giants. Manning retired after last season, but perhaps one more shot at a winning team with Belichick and the Patriots might be enticing enough to draw him back out of retirement for another year or two.
The Brady news comes almost as an aftershock to the quarterback carousel as many teams had already either made their change at the position or recommitted to their current quarterback before the Buccaneers landed the six-time league champion last week.
Bridgewater goes from the New Orleans Saints’ backup to the Panthers’ starter. Kyle Allen, who started most of the year for the Panthers while Newton was out with an injury, was traded to the Washington Redskins Monday.
Phillip Rivers, who spent his entire career up to this point with the San Diego-cum-Los Angeles Chargers, now takes over Brissett’s job as the starter for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Chicago Bears acquired Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars just one year after Foles’ big free-agent deal with the team in the previous offseason. Foles was injured with a broken collarbone in the first game of the season with Jacksonville in 2019 and returned to reclaim the starting job, only to lose it back to Gardner Minshew, who had started in his place during the injury.
Foles could supplant Mitchell Trubisky as the quarterback of the Bears if Trubisky continues to struggle to live up to the first-round pick Chicago used on him in the 2017 draft, similarly to how Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill took that job away from Marcus Mariota last year.
Speaking of Mariota, he’s the latest pickup of renowned quarterback-hoarder Jon Gruden and the Oakland-cum-Las Vegas Raiders, sitting No. 2 on the team’s depth chart behind Derek Carr.
The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with their No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft to eventually supplant Andy Dalton.
The Chargers have Tyrod Taylor, former starter for the Buffalo Bills, penciled in as their top option under center, but could be one of the more likely landing spots for either Newton or Winston.
The Miami Dolphins still have the potential for more “Fitzmagic” as Ryan Fitzpatrick still sits atop the depth chart after ending the 2019 season with an upset win over the Patriots that took a first-round playoff bye away from their division rival.
The Dolphins also have Josh Rosen, a former first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, listed as the backup. However, I wouldn’t rule out the team picking up another starting option. It might be intriguing for the Dolphins to go get Winston, who won a NCAA National Championship with Florida State, and keep him from leaving the state of Florida.
All of that without even reaching the draft yet and depending on how that shakes out, more shoes could start to drop and take the carousel on another spin before everybody figures out their final destinations.