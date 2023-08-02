Washington Post 218 now knows who it will play to start the American Legion Mid-South Regional Wednesday in Pelham, Alabama.
Paragould, Arkansas, Glen Sain GMC claimed its first Senior Legion state championship Thursday, beating Conway twice, 6-4 and 8-6, to win the Arkansas state title.
Post 218 (36-1) will take on Paragould Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee is excited to see what the tournament will bring.
“This is a special group of guys and it is going to be fun to see what happens in Pelham, Alabama,” Getsee said.
Getsee got to see some of the game and knows Post 218 has a challenge.
“I heard they have a solid lefty we might face,” Getsee said.
Lane England, a Three Rivers Community College recruit, was the MVP of the Arkansas State Tournament.
Arkansas had 24 teams at the Senior Legion level this summer.
Post 218 shortstop Sam Paule, a veteran of the 2021 state championship team, feels Post 218 has the ability to do well in Alabama.
“We have to stick to the same approach and mentality we have right now, knowing no one can beat us going into every game,” Paule said. “We know we’re already up two runs walking into the dugout. Just having that mentality every game, I think we’re going to have a really good chance down in Alabama.”
The tournament field includes the defending champion, Troy Post 70. Troy won the Mid-South title and went on to beat Idaho Falls, Idaho, Post 56 in the championship game, 6-5.
Post 218 has played one regional qualifier, Danville, Illinois, Post 210. Those teams played in pool action at the Terre Haute John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational with Post 218 winning, 13-6. Post 218 went on to win that tournament.
Indiana champion Lafayette Post 11 also was there, but lost in the semifinals.
Missouri had the most teams of any state in the region this season with 77 in total. Of that number, 28 played Senior Legion baseball, either at the Division I or Division II levels.
In the event opener at noon Wednesday, the Panola Post 118 Pirates of Batesville, Mississippi will face the Oklahoma state champion Ada Braves at noon. Panola broke a four-season run of Tupelo Post 49 by winning the state title.
The Pirates defeated the Brandon Black Sox in the championship game, 5-3.
Kolby Baker was named MVP of the Mississippi State Tournament.
Mississippi has seven Senior Legion teams and 14 teams in total.
Ada captured the title in the five-team Oklahoma department. There were six American Legion baseball teams in that state this year.
Last year, Oklahoma did not send a representative, opening a spot for Missouri runner-up Jefferson City Post 5. This year, there’s no room for Missouri’s runner-up.
The 5 p.m. game features the Lafayette (Louisiana) Drillers against Alabama champion Troy Post 70.
Lafayette teams also won state titles in 1981 and 1998.
Louisiana fielded 13 American Legion teams this season with 10 playing Senior Legion baseball.
Troy (Alabama) Post 70, the defending Alabama and American Legion World Series champions, will be representing the home state.
Troy has captured the past seven Alabama Department titles. This year, Troy was unbeaten at its state tournament, dominating its four games. It defeated Tuscumbia Post 31, 17-0, Madison Post 229, 7-0, Mid-South Regional host Shelby County Post 555, 11-4 and 10-3.
There were 19 Alabama Senior Legion teams this summer with 34 in total.
The last first-round game is between Kansas champion Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots and host Shelby County Post 555.
The Patriots are veterans at the regional level with state titles in 1970, 2014, 2021 and 2022. Pittsburg and Washington are the only teams which played in the 2021 Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Nebraska.
Kansas fielded 44 American Legion baseball teams this summer with 28 in the Senior Legion ranks.
Around the country, 64 teams are playing in eight regions with each regional winner advancing to the American Legion World Series at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina, Aug. 10-15.
In other tournaments of note, Danville Post 210 and Barrington Post 158 advanced from the Illinois State Tournament to the Great Lakes Regional in Midland, Michigan.
The Aviston Post 1239 Express, the only team to defeat Post 218, lost to Danville in the Illinois State Tournament.
