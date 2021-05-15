For track Classes 3, 4 and 5, the first postseason meters toward Jefferson City begin Saturday.
For Classes 1 and 2, it will be the second round of the postseason.
Area teams will be spread among four different district meets and one sectional round as they begin or continue their journeys toward the state championships.
The state championship meets return to Jefferson City this year. For the upper classes, this will be the first state meet held at Jefferson City in three years.
A tornado struck Adkins Stadium in the middle of the week in 2019, falling between the Class 1 and 2 championships the previous weekend and the planned Class 3, 4 and 5 championships the following weekend. That displaced the Class 3, 4 and 5 championship meet and caused it to be split into three parts with Washington High School hosting the Class 4 meet on less than a week’s notice.
The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Class 5
Washington is the lone area team competing in the largest class the state offers.
The Blue Jays travel to Wentzville Liberty for the Class 5 District 3 meet, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. for field events and 10 a.m. for running events.
In addition to the hosts, their opponents will include Christian Brothers College (boys only), Eureka, Francis Howell, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Marquette, Parkway South and Parkway West.
Class 4
It’s home cooking for the Union Wildcats in Class 4 District 5.
Two other Four Rivers Conference teams, Pacific and Sullivan, will be among the teams attempting to advance from Stierberger Stadium.
The meet will also include Camdenton, Fulton, Helias, Marshfield, Rolla and Tolton Catholic (girls only).
Field events are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and running events at 11:30 a.m.
Class 3
Franklin County teams in Class 3 include St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. Clair, but the two will be heading in separate directions.
Borgia and Hermann will be among the teams going to Wright City for the Class 3 District 3 meet, along with Bayless, Bowling Green, Gateway Science Academy, Lutheran South (boys only), Maplewood, MICDS (boys only), Priory (boys only), Ursuline (girls only), Villa Duchesne (girls only), Visitation Academy (girls only), Westminster Christian Academy, Whitfield and Winfield.
That meet is scheduled to have field events start at 9 a.m. and track events begins at 10 a.m.
Meanwhile, St. Clair, St. James and Cuba are all headed to Owensville for the Class 3 District 5 meet along with Ava, Buffalo, Fair Grove, Mountain Grove, Mountain View Liberty, Osage, Salem, Strafford and Willow Springs.
Field events for District 5 will begin at 10 a.m. and running events at 10:30 a.m.
Class 2
For New Haven, the Shamrocks are leaving their own friendly confines where they hosted the Class 2 District 2 meet this past weekend.
New Haven travels next to Mokane, the site of the Class 2 Section 1 meet at South Callaway High School.
South Callaway will simultaneously serve as the site of the Class 1 Section 1 meet. State meets are next week.
In the Class 2 sectional, New Haven’s remaining athletes will compete against the same athletes as in District 2, along with the athletes to advance from the District 1 meet.
Class 2 District 1 schools include Arcadia Valley, Caruthersville, Chaffee, Charleston, East Prairie, Greenville, Hayti, Jefferson, Malden, Saxony Lutheran, Scott City, St. Pius X, St. Vincent, West County and Woodland.