While area track athletes are ready to run, jump, vault and throw, the status of their season remains up in the air.
The start of high school spring sports in Missouri is uncertain after many school began closing their doors a few weeks ago in response to government efforts to slow the spread of the virus known as COVID-19.
Franklin County public school districts have stated they will remain closed through at least April 24. St. Francis Borgia Regional will not reopen until April 27 at the earliest.
MSHSAA has not officially canceled the spring season, leaving the decision of when to play again up to each school — at least for now.
The Missourian recently reached out to area coaches and players to see how they are managing the state of uncertainty about when or if the spring season can commence.
The Work
Many local track athletes were given a list of guidelines from coaches for things to work on during this indefinite interval.
“I have created and shared a spreadsheet with my team containing numerous activities for my athletes to do to maintain conditioning during this time,” New Haven Head Track Coach John Tucker said. “I send out group emails encouraging them to keep working out not only as a way to stay prepared for when/if the season resumes, but I also encourage them to workout as a way to deal with the stress and uncertainty we are all feeling in a positive way.”
Staying in shape sometimes requires unique solutions.
“The best we can do is keep our kids fit and ready to go,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “We are doing that by providing our event groups (distance runners, sprinters, throwers, jumpers, etc.) individual workout plans that they can do at home. In some cases, we are going to have to make due with what is at their disposal. Don’t have a discus at home? Try some rotation drills with a plastic plate of similar size. We have just been getting creative and trying to keep the athletes motivated.”
Union senior Christophe Poinsett ran four events at the state meet last year and won two medals, finishing third in the 1,600-meter relay and eighth in the 100-meter dash.
“If I get to race again, I’m going to be ready,” Poinsett said. “If school and track do resume, I want to be able to step into the classroom, or onto the track and make it seem like I never left. I’m doing my best to stick to a routine for my school work, and doing the workouts assigned to the track team. I also do some of my own workouts.”
New Haven senior Austin Tegeler runs distance events and cross country for the Shamrocks.
“When I found out that they were going to have to postpone sports I was devastated,” Tegeler said. “I love running and track was a way for me to feel at home. Even though they are postponed I have been running 3-5 miles a week in the event they were to resume so I would be ready to race. Any free time I have I’m always at the track in town trying to make myself better so when I run in meets I am able to perform at my highest potential.”
The Void
While keeping in touch through various means of remote communication, coaches are still without the chance to interact with and encourage their athletes in person.
“I really miss the opportunity to work with my athletes,” Tucker said. “This is the first spring in 25 years that I haven’t had regular track practice and competitions.”
St. Clair track is another team making use of technology to guide its athletes from afar.
“The absence of practice and competition is unfortunate,” St. Clair Head Track Coach Ben Garmer said. “I am particularly disappointed that our seniors have lost part, and potentially all, of their senior season. Still, the most important action any of us can take is to stay home and mitigate the spread of the virus and we are all doing our part.”
While disparaged to miss out on part of the season, coaches are keeping the bigger picture in mind as well.
“For the most part we have been directed to leave our athletes alone and not encourage them to work out for safety sake,” St. Francis Borgia Regional Track Coach Doug Light said. “I completely agree with this. This is bigger than sports.”
Light and Mitch Figas both serve as head coaches for the Borgia track team. Light also teaches at Washington at coaches girls basketball there in the winter.
“The schedule change for everything school related has required getting used to a new routine,” Figas said. “In some ways the new routine is more structured, so getting used to it has been relatively easy. Athletes were told they could contact me whenever they liked. (I) have heard from a handful of distance runners.”
The Instead
Athletes and coaches alike are left with extra time to fill while balancing their needs to prepare for what amounts to a phantom season that continues to drift further away.
“Filling the time that track and school took is by far the hardest task,” Poinsett said. “The boredom is terrible. I can’t even see my friends, or really even leave my house. To fill time; I play video games, play guitar, and try to get the motivation to go to work out and be productive. I never thought I would say I miss school.”
The down time has presented coaches with an opportunity to focus more attention inward.
“I get out and walk my dogs often, binge watching, reading and spending lots of family time with my wife and daughter, who is home now that her senior year on campus at Notre Dame has been cut short,” Light said.
It even allows for some extra time to tend to household chores.
“I have used the time to get some much needed yard work done that I usually have to defer until the end of the season,” Garmer said. “Without track season going, I have been able to get my own personal workouts in, which is nice, but I would rather be coaching my athletes.”
Meiners agrees there is no replacement for being around the team.
“I, myself, have been able to focus on my own fitness by running more and working out virtually with my other team — Crossfit Washington,” Meiners said. “I’ve also taken up learning more about gardening and landscaping to focus on getting outdoors in my own backyard. However, nothing can or will replace seeing my team every day. I miss them more than they know.”
In track, the finish line is typically a definite, but in this current situation it is an unknown. However, faith remains strong that we will get across it.
“I’m staying positive and looking forward to the time this is finally over with,” Light said. “I truly miss my WHS students and the Borgia track athletes.”