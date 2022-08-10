Area track athletes compete in AAU Junior Olympic Games
By Arron Hustead
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Area track athletes compete in AAU Junior Olympic Games
By Arron Hustead
Franklin County competitors were well represented in North Carolina last week.
Seven athletes from the county competed at the AAU Junior Olympic Games at Aggie Stadium on the campus of North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro between July 30 and Aug. 6.
Clyde Hendrix, a Washington High School senior this fall, and Pacific junior Sach Wolf each received All-American honors from the event.
Hendrix ranked sixth in the boys 17-18 javelin throw with a mark of 48.74 meters.
Both Wolf and Hendrix competed in the boys 17-18 decathlon where Wolf ranked eighth overall with 5,887 points.
Hendrix finished 24th in the decathlon with 4,679 points.
Wolf also qualified in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing 70th with a time of 15.86, and the 400-meter dash (did not start).
Another Pacific junior this fall, Lexi Lay, qualified in the girls 15-16 javelin, finishing 30th with a mark of 25.96, the 100-meter hurdles, 43rd in 16.4 seconds, and the long jump (did not start).
Aubrey Harris, a 2022 Pacific graduate, placed 25th in the girls 17-18 javelin with a throw of 27.82 meters.
McKenna Lay, Madelyn Rush and Ariana Edmonds, each of Pacific, competed in multiple events in the girls 14-year-old division.
McKenna Lay finished sixth in both the shot put (12.0 meters) and javelin (29.98 meters).
Rush placed 51st in the 100-meter hurdles (17.82), 61st in the 200-meter hurdles (32.24), 67th in the long jump (4.08 meters) and 85th in the 400-meter dash (1:11.18).
Edmonds ranked 52nd in the 100-meter hurdls (17.87) and 55th in the 200-meter hurdles (31.82).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.