One last run awaits.
Those runners remaining after Saturday’s district races will compete Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, for the state championships at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia.
Local schools are sending 13 runners to compete and a total of 29 athletes from The Missourian’s wider coverage area will be running.
Friday’s festivities start with the Class 5 girls race at 9 a.m. and the Class 5 boys at 9:45 a.m.
None of the area teams are competing in Class 5.
The first race of local interest is at 11:15 a.m. Friday when the Class 4 girls compete.
That race will feature:
• Washington senior Julia Donnelly (second place District 3).
• Sullivan senior Emily Willman (third n District 2)
• Pacific freshman Grace Dryer (13th in District 2).
• St. Clair sophomore Brooklyn Cannon (23rd in District 2).
• St. Clair senior Melodi Miller (26th in District 2).
The Class 4 boys race is scheduled for noon.
Area runners competing include:
• Union senior Bryson Pickard (fourth in District 2).
• Washington junior Logan Luttrell (seventh in District 3).
• Union sophomore Taylor Meyer (13th in District 2).
• Pacific senior Nick Hunkins (17th in District 2).
• Pacific freshman Ben Smith (19th in District 2).
• Sullivan senior Aiden Kirk (21st in District 2).
• Sullivan sophomore Abram Denney (22nd in District 2).
• St. Clair junior Thomas Perkins (29th in District 2).
Classes 1-3 will all wait to run Saturday, starting with the Class 2 girls at 9 a.m.
Hermann’s Lady Bearcats have qualified for the race as a team after placing second in District 3 and will look to defend last year’s Class 2 state championship.
The Lady Bearcats runners will be senior Katy Menke (first in the district), junior Amelia Uthlaut (fifth), freshman Alaina Heaney (17th), senior Alaina Worland (26th), freshman Jocelyn Neill (29th) and freshman Elaina Uthlaut (31st).
The Hermann boys will then be up in the Class 2 boys race at 9:45 a.m. Freshman Nolan Kopp (fourth in District 3) and sophomore John Hiatt (30th) will be the only area runners in that race.
Class 3 takes center stage Saturday at 11:15 a.m.
In the Class 3 girls race, runners include:
• St. James junior Vanessa Perona (fourth in District 1).
• Owensville sophomore Ilene Limberg (sixth in District 3).
• Cuba junior Kaylee Fulliam (sixth in District 1).
• Cuba freshmen Cadence Basham (26th in District 1).
Owensville junior Felix Guerrero (16th in District 3) will be the only area runner competing in the Class 3 boys race Saturday at noon.
The Class 1 girls run at 1:30 p.m. New Haven will be represented by a pair of runners, sophomore Janelle Cronin (14th place in District 1) and junior Sydney Grubb (20th).
The festivities conclude with the Class 1 boys at 2:15 p.m. No area runners qualified for that race this season.
