Area boys basketball teams will be able to watch next Thursday’s Class 4 District 4 boys basketball championship game at Westminster Christian Academy.
However, if Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional or Pacific will be in that game, it will take at least one upset.
No local team is seeded higher than third, meaning all three local teams will be in action during the first-round Saturday.
The seeds are:
• 1. Westminster Christian (21-3);
• 2 Priory (17-7);
• 3 Washington (17-7);
• 4 Borgia (12-12);
• 5 Rockwood Summit (12-13); and
• 6 Pacific (11-14).
First-round games Saturday are Borgia versus Rockwood Summit at noon and Washington against Pacific at 1:30 p.m.
The Washington-Pacific winner faces Priory Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Borgia-Rockwood Summit game takes on Westminster Christian Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The title game is Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The district winner plays the District 3 champion (St. Mary’s is the host and top seed) Tuesday, March 10, at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill. That game is scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m.
Westminster is playing at home and has one of the first-round byes. Before Wednesday’s five-point loss to MICDS, Westminster had won 14 in a row, including two wins over Priory.
Brennan Orf leads the team in both scoring (15.9 points per game) and rebounding (7.9 rebounds per game).
Priory gets the other bye. The Rebels had a six-game winning streak end this week with two loss. During that streak, it won the consolation at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Priory has gotten closer to Westminster each time it’s played the Wildcats.
The team has two go-to scorers in Harrison Wilmsen (16.7 ppg) and Charlie Ferrick (14.5 ppg).
This seems to be a season of destiny for the Washington Blue Jays. Grant Young’s team won the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament and the Union Tournament this season.
The team moved down from Class 5 to Class 4 and teams making that shift tend to get a bounce.
Washington has significant depth with six players (Todd Bieg, Jeremiah Broadbent, Ryan Hoerstkamp, Brigham Broadbent, Zac Coulter and Connor Vollmer) averaging six or more points.
The Blue Jays are 3-2 against other teams in the district.
The Borgia Knights have made the district final every year since 2008. St. Charles was the last team to knock out Borgia short of the title round.
Borgia is riding a hot streak going into the playoffs with a huge win over Vianney and the Washington Tournament championship against Francis Howell Central.
Rockwood Summit, Borgia’s first opponent, could present some matchup issues for Borgia with two big, physical forwards as well as a tall guard.
Jacques Thomas is the leading scorer (16 ppg) while Matt Garnatz (12.8 ppg), John Broten (11.0 ppg) and Blake Vaughan (10.4 ppg) also are in double digits.
The Falcons beat their Rockwood rival, Eureka, this season.
Pacific might be the bottom seed, but the Indians have one of the event’s craftiest coaches in John VanLeer, who has won over 400 games at Pacific.
One of them was a win over Washington Jan. 10, 63-56.
The Indians have a number of players who can step up, including Don’TA Harris, who likely will come off the bench.
While the Indians don’t have the depth of Washington, they do have confidence from beating the Blue Jays and a coaching staff which will give the team a game plan for success.