Area Freshman Legion teams are at the top of the field for this week’s Ninth District Freshman Legion Tournament.
Washington Post 218, Union Post 297 and Pacific Post 320 hold the top three spots for the event, which runs Tuesday through Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington and Union, the top finishers in the regular season standings, receive first-round byes.
Pacific opens against No. 6 Wentzville Post 323 in the 8 p.m. game Tuesday. That will follow the game between fourth-seeded Rhineland Post 147 and No. 5 Elsberry Post 226, which starts at 6 p.m.
Games Wednesday have Washington facing the Rhineland-Elsberry winner at 6 p.m. and Union playing the Pacific-Wentzville winner at 8 p.m.
Three games are slated for Thursday. The winners’ bracket final will be played at 4 p.m.
That will be followed by two losers’ bracket first-round games at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The losers’ bracket second round and final will be played Friday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The championship series will be played Saturday with the first game at 1 p.m. If a second game is needed, it will be played following the first one.
Two Ninth District teams will advance to the state tournament in Lathrop July 13-17.