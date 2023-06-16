Three local teams will be playing Saturday and Sunday at the Sullivan Post 18 Junior Legion Tournament.
The eight-team event will be held at two locations, Sullivan High School and Bourbon High School.
Playing in the Sullivan High School pool are Sullivan Post 18, the St. Louis Sidewinders, Elsberry Post 226 and the Hillsboro Prospects.
The other pool, at Bourbon High School, consists of Pacific Post 320, Washington Post 218, Eureka Post 177 and St. Charles Post 312.
Each team will play two games Saturday. Sullivan plays the Sidewinders and Pacific plays Washington at 9 a.m.
The 11:30 a.m. games are Sullivan against Elsberry and Pacific against Eureka.
At 2 p.m., the Sidewinders play Hillsboro and Washington faces St. Charles.
Pool play ends with 4:30 p.m. games. Elsberry plays Hillsboro and Eureka meets St. Charles.
Teams will be divided into four-team brackets for Sunday play. The top four teams go to the gold bracket at Sullivan High School. The silver bracket will be played at Bourbon High School.
In the gold bracket, the Pool A top team plays the Pool B second team at 9 a.m.
The second semifinal pits the Pool B winner against the Pool A runner-up at 11:30 a.m.
The championship will be played at noon.
At Bourbon, the Pool A third-place team plays the Pool B fourth-place team at 9 a.m.
The Pool B third-place team plays the Pool A fourth-place squad at 11:30 a.m.
The bracket final is set for 2 p.m.
