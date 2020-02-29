Respect will have to be earned at the Class 4 District 4 Girls Basketball Tournament hosted by Westminster Christian Academy.
Three area schools are in the seven-team district, which starts Saturday, and are seeded fourth (St. Francis Borgia Regional), sixth (Pacific), and seventh (Washington).
Westminster Christian Academy (22-4) is the top seed and is the only team to receive a bye Saturday.
Borgia (15-8) opens against fifth-seeded Visitation Academy (9-15) Saturday at 3 p.m.
That will be followed by the game between third-seeded St. Joseph’s Academy (12-9) and No. 6 Pacific (10-14) at 4:30 p.m.
Second-seeded Rockwood Summit (22-3) faces No. 7 Washington (2-23) to finish the night at 6 p.m.
Two boys games will be played as well and those start at noon.
The Rockwood Summit-Washington winner plays the St. Joseph’s Academy-Pacific winner Monday at 6 p.m.
Westminster Christian will play the Borgia-Visitation winner Monday at 7:30 p.m.
The title game will be next Thursday at 6 p.m.
The district winner advances to the sectional round March 10 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill. The opponent will be from District 3 (Gateway is the top seed). The game will tip off at 6 p.m.
The host Lady Wildcats have recorded wins over both Visitation (54-34 Jan. 28) and Borgia (49-24 Tuesday). Westminster carries a 16-game winning streak into the district tournament.
Brooke Highmark (15.9 points per game) leads a balanced scoring attack.
Rockwood Summit had a 14-game winning streak broken Tuesday by Union in the Borgia Tournament championship game.
The Falcons beat first-round opponent Washington (57-11 Feb. 3) and Borgia (54-29 Feb. 8).
While the Lady Falcons have considerable depth, 6-3 senior forward Jasmine Manuel usually is the focus of the team’s attack.
St. Joseph’s Academy has a mixed record against tournament schools. It beat Borgia (50-39 Jan. 11) but lost to Visitation (55-50 Feb. 20).
The team has two top scorers with Emily Lally (13.0 ppg) and Kiley Duchardt (12.2 ppg, 8.6 rebounds per game) leading the way. Lally is the team’s top outside shooter.
Michelle Origliasso (9.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg) gives the team another potent inside player.
Borgia, the fourth seed, has beaten Pacific (63-36 Jan. 21), but lost to Westminster, Rockwood Summit and St. Joseph’s Academy. The Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division champion, Borgia has a pair of inside players who lead the team in scoring. Avery Lackey (12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg) and Kaitlyn Patke (11.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg) are the go-to players.
The fifth-seeded Vivettes have beaten St. Joseph’s Academy, but lost to Westminster.
Top scorers are outside shooters Annie Restovich (12.0 ppg) and Kate Restovich (11.4 ppg).
Bill Thoele’s Pacific squad has beaten Washington (43-21 Nov. 26 and 59-41 Jan. 29) twice, but lost to Borgia.
Forward Cori O’Neill (11.3 ppg, 9.7 rpg) is the team’s top scorer.
Washington is led by Hall of Fame Head Coach Doug Light. Wins have been against O’Fallon Christian and Soldan.
The Lady Jays have had many different players step up in different games. For the season, guard Paige Robinson is the team’s leading scorer at 7.6 points per contest.