On the day the season is scheduled to open, spring sports teams now know who they could face in the postseason.
MSHSAA revealed its spring sports class and district assignments Friday morning.
There wasn’t much movement among area programs, but a couple did shift.
St. Francis Borgia’s girls soccer team went from Class 3 to Class 1. Part of that was due to championship factor as Borgia was slated to drop a class after last season. The rest was due to enrollment.
St. Clair moved the other way in track. The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will compete in Class 4 this season after being in Class 3 last year.
Below are the class and district assignments for area programs.
Baseball
Washington, St. Francis Borgia, Union and Pacific have been placed into Class 5 District 5 with Capital City, Helias, Jefferson City and Rolla.
St. Clair, Sullivan, St. James and Owensville are in Class 4 District 4 with Cuba and Salem.
New Haven is in Class 2 District 8 with Eugene, Linn, New Bloomfield, Russellville and Vienna.
Hermann is in Class 3 District 7 with Missouri Military Academy, Montgomery County, North Callaway and South Callaway.
Girls soccer
Union and Washington likely will travel for Class 3 District 5. The district, which spans much of the central part of the state, also has Bolivar, Camdenton, Capital City, Jefferson City, Rolla and Warrensburg.
Pacific stays closer to home in Class 3 District 2. It plays with Cor Jesu Academy, Ladue, Lutheran South, Rockwood Summit, Ursuline Academy, Visitation Academy and Webster Groves.
St. Clair is in Class 2 District 4 with Sullivan, Owensville, St. James, Blair Oaks, Principia, Westminster Christian and Whitfield.
Borgia moved all the way down to Class 1 and is in District 4 with Belle, Crocker, Dixon and Valley Park.
Boys golf
Each class only has four districts and four area programs are in Class 4 District 1.
St. Francis Borgia, Washington, Union and Pacific will join Cape Central, De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Hillsboro, North County, Cape Notre Dame, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Sikeston, Webster Groves and Windsor in the postseason.
St. Clair, Sullivan and St. James are in Class 3 District 1 with Affton, Park Hills Central, Cuba, Dexter, Fredericktown, Herculaneum, Kennett, Perryville, Potosi, Salem, St. Mary’s, Ste. Genevieve and University City.
Owensville is in Class 3 District 2 with Blair Oaks, Centralia, Father Tolton Catholic, Fatima, Fulton, Hallsville, Macon, Mexico, Moberly, Orchard Farm, Southern Boone, St. Charles West, Whitfield, Winfield and Wright City.
Hermann has been placed into Class 2 District 2 with Bowling Green, O’Fallon Christian, Clark County, Duchesne, Elsberry, Highland, Lutheran St. Charles, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Missouri Military Academy, Monroe City, Montgomery County, North Callaway, Palmyra, South Callaway and South Shelby.
Track
Five area schools have been assigned to Class 4 District 5. Washington, Union, St. Clair, Pacific and Sullivan will join Rockwood Summit, Rolla, Vianney and West Plains.
Two area schools are in Class 3 District 3. Hermann and Borgia will be joined by Incarnate Word Academy, Lutheran North, Lutheran St. Charles, Normandy, Orchard Farm, Principia, Priory, Soldan, St. Charles West, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley, Villa Duchesne, Visitation Academy, Winfield and Wright City.
Owensville and St. James are in Class 3 District 5 with Ava, Blair Oaks, Buffalo, Cuba, Fatima, Houston, Mountain View Liberty, Mountain Grove, Salem and Willow Springs.
New Haven is in Class 2 District 2 with Belle, Bishop DuBourg, Bourbon, Brentwood, Calvary Lutheran, O’Fallon Christian, Duchesne, Elsberry, Linn, Louisiana, McKinley Classical Leadership, Principia, Steelville, Sumner and Valley Park.