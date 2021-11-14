A total of 11 area softball players, representing four schools, have received all-state honors from the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association.
In Class 4, state champion Washington had one player named to the first team and two others selected to the second team.
Sophomore pitcher Taylor Brown was named one of the four first-team pitchers.
Sophomore infielder Christine Gerling and sophomore outfielder Lacy Monzyk were selected for the second team.
Warrenton also had three players honored. Making the first team were senior pitcher Kathryn McChristy and sophomore infielder Kaylen Reynolds. Kaylin Haas, a senior infielder, made the second team.
In Class 3, third-place team Sullivan had four players honored.
Junior infielder Kayla Ulrich was selected to the first team.
Junior pitcher Jaedin Blankenship, senior catcher Sophia Weirich and senior outfielder Riley Branson were named to the second team.
Wright City was the only other team in the region with an all-state player. Senior catcher Tristen Head was named to the first team.
There were no area players on the Class 5, Class 2 or Class 1 all-state teams.