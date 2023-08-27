Fall sports teams for everything but cross country now know how their postseason assignment stacks up.
MSHSAA released class and district assignments Friday morning, giving teams a chance to look ahead at how tall a task they will face in October and November.
Two pieces of information are still to come from MSHSAA. The enrollment figures used to determine these class and district assignments will be released Tuesday at 7 a.m. The figures are for last year’s enrollment, grades 9-11, according to MSHSAA.
Cross country class and district assignments will be released Sept. 8.
The biggest mover from 2022 to 2023 is St. Francis Borgia’s boys soccer team.
The Class 1 state champion Knights will now play in Class 3, partly due to Championship Factor (five points) and partly due to enrollment increase. Borgia last played in that class in 2020.
Football got a bit of a shakeup as well due to the reformulation, which limited Class 1 to four districts. Sullivan, which advanced to the Class 3 semifinals, got bumped up to Class 4 while Borgia moved to Class 3.
• Class 5 District 5 — Washington, Rolla, North Point, Helias, Battle, Capital City and Camdenton.
• Class 4 District 2 — Union, Pacific, Sullivan, Windsor (Imperial), Affton, Roosevelt and Gateway.
• Class 3 District 2 — St. Francis Borgia, St. Clair, Owensville, Cuba, Lutheran South, Bishop DuBourg and Bayless.
• Class 3 District 5 — St. James, Salem, Mountain Grove, Eldon, Clever, Buffalo and Ava.
• Class 2 District 2 — Hermann, Grandview, Jefferson (Festus), St. Pius X, Montgomery County, Priory and Lift for Life.
• Class 5 District 2 — Borgia, Cor Jesu Academy, Eureka, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Marquette, Nerinx Hall and Parkway South.
• Class 4 District 2 — Pacific, Washington, Lutheran South, Parkway West, Rockwood Summit, Visitation Academy, Webster Groves and Windsor.
• Class 4 District 5 — Union, Camdenton, Capital City, Helias, Jefferson City, Marshfield, Rolla and West Plains.
• Class 3 District 9 — St. Clair, Cuba, Owensville, Salem, St. James and Sullivan.
• Class 2 District 6 — Hermann, Calvary Lutheran, Father Tolton Catholic, Linn, Montgomery County, New Bloomfield and North Callaway.
• Class 1 District 5 — New Haven, Chamois, Columbia Independent, Eugene, Otterville and Smithville.
• Class 4 District 2 — Washington, Union, Pacific, Rockwood Summit, Webster Groves, Cor Jesu, Nerinx Hall and Windsor.
• Class 3 District 2 — Borgia, St. Clair, Sullivan, St. James, Cuba, Maplewood, Normandy and Ursuline.
• Class 3 District 5 — Owensville, Blair Oaks, California, Eldon, Knob Noster, Osage and Southern Boone.
• Class 2 District 4 — Hermann, Elsberry, Hancock, Louisiana, Metro, Montgomery County and Valley Park.
• Class 3 District 2 — Borgia, Washington, Union, Pacific, Festus, Melville, Rockwood Summit and Windsor.
• Class 2 District 2 — Sullivan, Westminster, Roosevelt, KIPP St. Louis Charter, Gateway, Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science and Clayton.
• Class 3 District 1 — Washington, Union, Pacific, Cape Girardeau Central, Cor Jesu, Farmington, Mehlville, Nerinx Hall, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, Parkway West, Poplar Bluff, Rockwood Summit, Ursuline, Webster Groves and Westminster.
• Class 2 District 1 — Borgia, St. Clair, Sullivan, St. James, Wright City, Fulton, Incarnate Word, Jennings, Lutheran South, Lutheran St. Charles, Notre Dame, Palmyra, Ste. Genevieve, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley and Winfield.
• Class 2 District 2 — Washington, Mehlville, Nerinx Hall, Rockwood Summit, Rolla, Rosati-Kain and Webster Groves.
Washington and Borgia remain in Class 1.
