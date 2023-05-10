The season will continue for seven area boys golfers.
Washington, St. Francis Borgia, Union and Pacific each qualified golfers for the MSHSAA Class 4 State Meet at Sedalia Country Club from Monday’s Class 4 District 1 event in Farmington.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 6:12 pm
Playing at Crown Pointe Golf Club Monday, Washington qualified three golfers while Borgia had two state qualifiers and Union and Pacific each advanced one.
The area’s top individual was Union’s Jace Pipes, who shot 79 to tie for seventh. That was six strokes behind individual medalist, William Dugal of North County, and seven strokes over par.
Washington’s Alex Fregalette was one stroke behind Pipes, tied for 10th overall at 80.
“Strong play from Alex Fregalette,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “(He) shot) well all day, never in trouble.”
Borgia’s Alex Weber shot 81 to tie for 13th.
“We had a good day at the district tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “The course was playing tough with some hard pin location and the wind gusting at times. Alex Weber played as good of a round as he has this year. He hit his irons and wedges so well that he had a lot of comfortable tap-in pars. He is playing just like he did at the end of last season which is great to see.”
Washington’s Haiden Bean was the only golfer to shoot 82 and he placed 16th.
“Haiden Bean opened up strong with a few birdies, which he needed in the end to qualify at the cut,” Buschmann said.
Pacific’s Beau Anderson, Borgia’s Austin Cooper and Washington’s Devon Deckelman each shot 83 to tie for 17th.
“Austin Cooper hit his driver and wedges great,” Pelster said. “He seemed in control of the golf ball which was great to see.”
Buschmann said Deckelman picked the right time to shine.
“Devon Deckelman picked the right time to shoot the round of his life to qualify at the cut, 84, to make it to state for first time,” Buschmann said.
Just missing the cut was Union’s Peyton Hall, who ended at 85 to tie for 23rd. The final state qualifiers all shot 83.
Borgia’s Sam Tuepker tied for 25th at 86.
“Sam Tuepker played a nice round but unfortunately came up just short,” Pelster said. “He hit some really good shots, but just couldn’t get a putt to fall.”
Union’s Will Herbst and Washington’s Jake Rhodes both shot 90 to tie for 41st.
Union’s Colin Trybus ended at 91 to place 46th. Jackson Straatmann of Washington tied for 47th at 93.
Pacific’s Zach Cowsert ended at 98 to place 52nd. Union’s Dalton Adkins tied for 53rd at 99.
Rounding out the area teams were Borgia’s Ryker Obermark (59th at 103), Pacific’s Zach Bruns (62nd at 104), Pacific’s Grant Anderson (65th at 108), Pacific’s Andrae Sudduth (65th at 108) and Borgia’s Kyan Maciejewski (76th at 125).
Parkway West won the team title at 313, four strokes in front of runner-up Rockwood Summit.
North County just missed qualifying as a team by one stroke at 318.
Farmington was fourth at 318.
Washington led area schools, placing fifth at 335. Union was sixth at 345 and Borgia shot 353 to end seventh in the team standings.
Pacific ended at 393 to finish 12th.
A total of 16 schools competed in the tournament with 13 having enough golfers for team scores.
The state meet takes place next Monday and Tuesday.
