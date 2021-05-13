Competing in district golf meets Monday, area schools qualified 10 for next week’s MSHSAA Championships in three different classes.
Washington’s Brennan Strubberg led the way as an individual medalist in the Class 4 District 2 meet at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
Hermann’s Trigg Lindahl was a second-place finisher.
Other qualifiers were Washington’s Alex Fregalette, St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Clayton Swartz, Union’s Will Klenke, Pacific’s Jared Hootman, St. Clair’s Blaine Downey and Ryan Bozada, St. James’ Wilson McDaniel and Sullivan’s Jordan Woodcock.
The Class 4 state meet runs next Monday and Tuesday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club in Joplin. The Class 3 state meet will be played at Crown Pointe Golf Club and Resort in Farmington. The Class 2 state meet is being held at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.
Class 4 District 2
Competing at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, three area golfers qualified for the Class 4 state meet.
Washington’s Brennan Strubberg shot 73, two strokes over par, to win the individual medalist honor by two strokes over DeSmet’s Blake Skornia. Skornia is the son of former St. Francis Borgia Regional standout athlete Kent Skornia.
Washington’s Alex Fregalette was sixth overall with a score of 79.
“Wolf Hollow was a great host and had the course in great shape,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “A lot goes into putting this type of tournament on. When Bill (Deckelman) asked to host the tournament, I immediately responded yes, knowing the advantage that can offer a home team. It paid off with getting a freshmen, Alex Fregalette, through, who has gone one under par twice in matches this year at Wolf, and Brennan Strubberg shooting two over to win tournament outright. Awesome showing for both golfers, who put in a lot of extra time to constantly improve on their game. Great ending of high school golf for Brennan, and great beginning for Alex.”
Borgia’s Clayton Swartz advanced with a 12th-place finish. He tied four other golfers at 84.
Washington’s other golfers were Haiden Bean (38th at 95), Jake Rhodes (54th at 104) and Jackson Straatmann (64th at 122).
Other Borgia golfers were Will Warden (37th at 94), Alex Weber (41st at 96), Sam Tuepker (43rd at 97) and Austin Cooper (50th at 101).
“I thought the tournament went well,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Congratulation to all of the area qualifiers. Brennan Strubberg had a sensational round. Clayton Swartz did a good job making it. It was quite an experience for all of the golfers. Thanks to Doug Warden at Wolf Hollow and Bill Deckelman for putting everything together.”
In the team standings, DeSmet was the winner at 327, five strokes in front of both Ladue and St. Dominic. Wentzville Liberty (348), Parkway North (351) and Washington (351) were next.
Following were Hannibal (355), Ft. Zumwalt South (364), Borgia (371), Parkway Central (383), Parkway West (385), Ft. Zumwalt East (397) and Warrenton (436).
Class 4 District 3
Union competed at the Class 4 District 3 meet at the Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield and qualified one golfer.
Garrett Klenke tied for 11th with a score of 81, 11 strokes over par, to qualify for the state meet next week.
Union placed 11th in the team standings with a score of 396. Glendale won the title at 310, six strokes in front of Rolla.
Union’s other golfers were Connor Trybus (47th at 101), Will Herbst (56th at 105), Jace Pipes (60th at 109) and Trevor Baker (62nd at 112).
Glendale’s Adam Floyd was the medalist at 72, two strokes in front of Rolla’s Jonathan Jordan, Hillcrest’s Luke Morris and Camdenton’s Gunnar Schuster.
Class 4 District 1
Pacific’s Jared Hootman tied for 15th at the Class 4 District 1 meet at Farmington’s Crown Pointe Golf Club. Hootmann fired a round of 85, 13 strokes over par, to tie for 15th.
As a team, Pacific recorded a team score of 391 to place ninth between Mehlville (386) and Sikeston (392).
Webster Groves won the team title at 310, 19 strokes in front of Vianney.
Pacific’s other golfers were Jake Sauvage (29th at 92), Gavin Bukowsky (52nd at 107) and Trevor Hill (52nd at 107).
Mehlville’s Logan Daily and Webster Groves’ Will Ireland tied for medalist honors at 75, two strokes in front of Webster Groves’ Max Boland and Farmington’s Alden Klug.
Class 3 District 1
Playing at the St. Francois Country Club in Farmington, St. Clair advanced two golfers.
Blaine Downey qualified for the state meet with a score of 89, 17 strokes over par. He finished 10th. Ryan Bozada tied for 11th at 91, 19 strokes over par.
“I was happy for the two qualifiers and happy with our season,” St. Clair Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “We have come a long way.”
Other area qualifiers were St. James Wilson McDaniel (sixth at 84) and Sullivan’s Jordan Woodcock (15th at 94).
The Bulldogs placed seventh in the team standings at 403.
Cape Girardeau Notre Dame was the team champion at 356, one stroke in front of Dexter. Ste. Genevieve was third at 367 with St. James securing fourth at 383.
Kennett (392) and Sullivan (397) also finished in front of St. Clair. Owensville was 13th at 556.
St. Clair’s other golfers were Cole Venable (24th at 99), Hayden Johnson (53rd at 124) and Erik Kennedy (58th at 129).
Sullivan’s other golfers were Charlie Lohden (22nd at 97), Kaleb White (27th at 100), Logan Watters (35th at 106) and Lucas Todd (57th at 107).
Also golfing for St. James were Jacob Rinehart (23rd at 98), Hunter Redburn (24th at 99), Harrison James (29th at 102) and Ryan Spurgeon (40th at 110).
Owensville golfers were Tyler Perkins (39th at 109), Tanner Brown (63rd at 143), Connor Lang (64th at 148), Kohl Grannemann (67th at 156) and William Mogensen (67th at 156).
Class 2 District 2
Hermann competed in the Class 2 District 2 meet at Norwoods Golf Club in Hannibal.
As a team, the Bearcats placed sixth in the team standings at 434. Palmyra was the team winner at 354 with Linn placing second at 374.
The Bearcats had one individual qualifier, runner-up Trigg Lindahl. He shot 79, seven strokes over par and two behind Bowling Green’s Brayden Buffington.
Hermann’s Max Miller missed the state cut by two strokes, placing 20th at 100.
Other Hermann golfers were Allyson Hollrah (36th at 378) and Woody Heldt (51st at 145).