Taking the first step toward the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships podium at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, 27 of 42 area state qualifiers made it through the first day.
Those advancing included 18 who won first-round matches and moved to Friday’s quarterfinals.
Of those who lost in the opening round, nine won their first-round wrestleback matches. A total of 15 wrestlers were knocked out.
The quarterfinalists included four girls, nine Class 2 boys and five Class 3 boys.
Still alive in the wrestlebacks were three girls, three Class 2 boys and three Class 3 boys.
Knocked out in the first day were one girl, eight Class 2 boys and six Class 3 boys.
Girls
In Thursday’s girls wrestling action, half of the area’s eight state qualifiers won their first-round matches. That included two from Washington, one from St. Clair and one from Union.
First-round winners were Washington’s Mia Reed (110) and Allison Meyer (115), St. Clair’s Makayla Johnson (135) and Union’s Jaiden Powell (187).
Three others, one from Washington, St. Clair and St. James won wrestleback matches.
Washington’s Halaina O’Bryant (135), St. Clair’s Makenzie Turner (235) and St. James’ Kaylynn Crocker (115) won wrestleback matches to make Friday’s action.
Only one wrestler, St. Clair’s Elexis Wohlgemuth (142), was eliminated on the opening day.
Cameron and Northwest each scored 16 points Thursday to share the team lead.
Washington was 11th with 10 points to lead area schools. St. Clair scored five points to rank 26th, St. James was 58th at three points and Union was 73rd with two points.
Class 2 Boys
Of the area’s 20 state qualifiers in the class, nine were first-round winners.
The nine were four from Sullivan, three from St. Clair and one apiece from St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. James.
The Sullivan quartet advancing to the quarterfinals were Dillon Witt (126), Kobie Blankenship (160), Evan Shetley (182) and Tristan Brown (285).
St. Clair’s winners in the opening round were Ryan Meek (106), Brock Woodcock (120) and Dalton Thompson (152).
Borgia’s Joseph Lause (113) and St. James’ Zachary Woodson (195) also won first-round matches.
Three additional wrestlers, two from Sullivan and one from St. Clair, were alive in the wrestlebacks.
Sullivan’s Trey Eplin (170) and Kyler Martin (220) won their second matches Thursday to advance. St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox (138) also bounced back from a first-round loss to advance.
Four Sullivan, three St. James and one St. Clair wrestler were eliminated on the opening day.
Sullivan’s wrestlers who lost twice Thursday were Ty Shetley (138), Ethan Hurt (152), Ransom Dudley (152) and Carter Dace (195).
St. Clair’s Gabe Martinez (113) fell twice Thursday.
Getting knocked out from St. Clair were Teagan Kelly (106), Zachary Achterburg (152) and Chandler Tinsley (170).
In the team standings, Odessa led with 35 points while Monett was second at 31.5.
Sullivan led area schools with 17 points, good for ninth place.
St. Clair was 16th at 13 points.
Borgia and St. James scored four points apiece and were tied for 33rd.
Class 3 Boys
Union had half of the Class 3 state qualifiers, but only three of seven made it through the opening day.
Winning first-round matches were Carter Sickmeier (138), Ryder Kuenzel (170) and Connor Ward (285).
Pacific and Washington each had one first-round winner. Pacific’s Callum Sitek (152), undefeated and a state runner-up last year, was a winner along with Washington’s Gavin Holtmeyer (285).
Washington’s two other wrestlers, Collin Muller (182) and Chris Griesenauer (220) won their wrestleback matches. Pacific’s Cameron Steffey (120) also advanced by winning their second matches.
Six wrestlers, four from Union, were eliminated. Union’s Dominic Beine (106), Sam Inman (113), Jacob Nowak (160) and David Clark (220) fell out of contention Thursday. Pacific lost Ethan Flaherty (106) and Dominic Calvin (160) from the event.
Clark and Calvin dropped out due to forfeit.
Action continues through Saturday. Friday’s starts with quarterfinals and second-round wrestlebacks. The order is Class 1 and Class 2 boys, girls, and finally Class 3 and Class 4 boys.
Girls semifinals and third-round wrestlebacks start at 5:30 p.m. The boys semifinals and third-round wrestlebacks for all classes follow at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday has two sessions. Gates open at Mizzou Arena at 7:30 a.m. The fourth-round wrestlebacks for girls start at 8:30 a.m. and the boys fourth-round wrestlebacks start at 9 a.m.
The third-place and fifth-place matches for girls start at 11 a.m. with the boys following at 11:30 a.m.
The final session starts with the march of finalists at 4 p.m. and all championship matches follow at 4:30 p.m.