Finally.
After much waiting, the Missouri State High School Activities Association released its class and district assignments for many sports Monday morning.
The annual release was delayed due to COVID-19 and schools being able to opt out of the traditional fall season. Those schools instead will play in the alternate fall season next spring.
Also, many sports have added classes this year. The old 1.35 multiplier for nonpublic schools has been replaced by a championship factor formula, which can elevate a team up to two classes.
Please see www.mshsaa.org for full class and district assignments, which are under the Sports & Activities tab.
Football
Washington has been assigned to Class 5 District 4 along with Battle, Camdenton, Capital City, Jefferson City and Rolla.
Three area teams have been placed into Class 4 District 2. Pacific, Union and Sullivan will be joined by Affton, Clayton, John Burroughs and Windsor.
Warrenton is in District 4 with Fulton, Hannibal, Kirksville, Mexico and Moberly.
In Class 3, area schools have been divided.
St. Clair, Owensville and St. James are in District 2 along with Park Hills Central, Potosi and Salem.
St. Francis Borgia Regional is in District 3 with Herculaneum, Lutheran North, Orchard Farm, Priory, Winfield and Wright City.
In Class 2, Cuba is in District 2 with O’Fallon Christian, Duchesne, Grandview, Lutheran South and Lutheran St. Charles.
Hermann is in District 5 with Hallsville, Missouri Military Academy, Montgomery County, North Callaway and Van-Far.
Volleyball
Volleyball increases to five classes this year and two are in the new Class 5.
Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional are in Class 5 District 3 with Lafayette and Eureka.
Borgia has been elevated due to the new championship factor, which replaced the old 1.35 multiplier for nonpublic schools. Borgia got moved up two classes due to its success over the past six seasons, which includes one Class 3 state title and two third-place finishes.
In Class 4, Pacific and Union will be joined by Hannibal and Warrenton.
Class 3 District 3 is comprised of Cuba, Owensville, St. Clair, St. James and Sullivan.
Defending Class 2 state champion Hermann is in Class 3 District 8 with Blair Oaks, Fatima, Fulton and Southern Boone.
New Haven is in Class 1 District 12 with Bunceton, Chamois, Otterville, Principia and Smithton.
Softball
Softball also added a fifth class this year and Washington is in the biggest class.
Washington’s softball Lady Jays have been sent to Class 5 District 2 with Eureka, Kirkwood, Lafayette, Lindbergh, Marquette, Parkway South and St. Joseph’s Academy.
Union and Pacific are in Class 4 District 3 with Ladue, Parkway Central, Parkway North and Rockwood Summit.
In Class 3, St. Clair, Borgia, Sullivan, Owensville and St. James are in District 3 with Cuba and Salem.
New Haven and Hermann are in Class 2 District 4 with Bishop DuBourg, Elsberry, Jefferson, Louisiana and St. Pius X (Festus).
Boys Soccer
The sport remains at four classes this year. Washington is in Class 4 District 4 with Eureka, Lafayette and Parkway South.
Teams in Class 3 District 6 are Pacific, Rockwood Summit, Borgia and Union. Borgia is playing up a class this year due to the championship factor formula.
St. Clair and Sullivan are in Class 2 District 3 with MICDS and Westminster Christian.
Girls Golf
Girls golf expands from two to four classes this year.
Washington is in Class 3 District 2 with Camdenton, Capital City, Ft. Zumwalt North, Grain Valley, Hannibal, Helias, Jefferson City, Wentzville Liberty, Rolla, Sedalia Smith-Cotton and St. Dominic.
The other area teams are in Class 2 District 1. Borgia, Pacific, St. Clair and Union will be joined by Clayton, Incarnate Word, Notre Dame, Ursuline, Visitation, Westminster Christian and Winfield.
Cross Country
Cross country also adds a fifth class this year and Washington will run in Class 5 District 4 with Battle, Hickman, Holt, Wentzville Liberty, Rock Bridge, Timberland and Troy.
Class 4 District 2 will include Pacific, St. Clair and Sullivan along with Affton, Rockwood Summit, Rolla, Vianney and Ursuline Academy.
In District 4, Borgia’s boys and Union will be joined by Fulton, Hannibal, Kirksville, Mexico, Moberly, St. Dominic and Warrenton.
Borgia’s girls and Hermann will run in Class 3 District 3 at Bowling Green. Other schools there will be Centralia, Hallsville, Macon, Missouri Military Academy, Montgomery County, North Callaway, Winfield and Wright City.
Borgia’s teams are being split due to the championship factor. The boys scored enough points to be pushed up a class this year.
St. James and Owensville are in District 4 with Blair Oaks, Boonville, California, Cuba, Fatima, Salem and Southern Boone.
New Haven will run in Class 2 District 4 with Belle, Crocker, Dixon, Tolton Catholic, Laquey, Linn, New Bloomfield, Russellville, South Callaway, Stover and Tipton.
Boys Swimming
There are no changes to boys swimming and both Washington and Borgia are assigned to Class 1 once again.