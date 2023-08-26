Three area volleyball teams tied for runner-up status last season in the Four Rivers Conference.
And, all three will be playing in the Windsor Wagener-Moore Volleyball Tournament Saturday.
Pacific, Union and Sullivan are in the eight-team event in Imperial. Pacific and Sullivan are in the Brown Pool along with host Windsor and Alton, Illinois.
Union is in the Gold Pool along with De Soto, Mehlville and Helias.
The area teams are expected to get challenges from the other teams. Windsor won 32 matches last season while Helias was a district champion.
Pool play, two sets to 21 with a 27-point cap, takes place in two gyms with the Brown Pool in Gym 1 and the Gold Pool in Gym 2.
The first matches are at 8:30 a.m. with Windsor playing Sullivan and De Soto meeting Union.
In the 9:20 a.m. matches, Windsor plays Alton and De Soto meets Mehlville.
The biggest time for area teams is 10:10 a.m. Sullivan faces Pacific and Union takes on Helias.
At 11 a.m., Sullivan plays Alton and Union meets Mehlville.
The 11:50 a.m. matches are Windsor against Pacific and De Soto versus Helias.
Pool play concludes at 12:40 p.m. with Alton playing Pacific and Mehlville facing Helias.
After pool play ends, the pools will be seeded for bracket play. Head-to-head result is the first tiebreaker, followed by plus points in head-to-head matches and plus points overall. If a tie still exists, a coin flip will be used.
The top two teams in each pool move to the Gold Bracket in Gym 1. The others move to the Silver Bracket in Gym 2.
Bracket play is best-of-three to 25 points, no cap.
Bracket play starts at 2 p.m. In the Gold Bracket, the Brown Pool winner will play the Gold Pool runner-up. That will be followed by the Gold Pool winner against the Brown Pool runner-up at 3 p.m.
The third-place match is at 4 p.m. with the championship at 5 p.m.
The same schedule will be used in the Silver Bracket.
The Brown Pool third-place team plays the Gold Pool fourth-place team at 2 p.m. with the Gold Pool third-place team taking on the Brown Pool fourth-place finisher at 3 p.m.
The bracket’s third-place match is at 4 p.m. with the championship at 5 p.m.
The three area teams are in separate districts this year, per assignments made Friday.
