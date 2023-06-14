A total of 15 players from 10 different schools have been named to the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state teams.
St. Francis Borgia junior pitcher Jack Nobe was selected for the Class 5 first team.
Washington senior Grant Trentmann was a Class 5 first-team pitcher.
Washington senior Sam Paule was named to the Class 5 first team as an infielder.
Borgia senior Tanner McPherson was selected as a Class 5 second-team infielder.
Borgia junior Caden Carroll was picked for the Class 5 honorable mention pitcher roster.
Warrenton senior Kannon Hibbs was named a Class 5 honorable mention infielder.
The area had two honorable mention outfielders, Union senior Will Mentz and Pacific junior Ethan Broser.
Hermann senior Parker Anderson was named the Class 3 player of the year and a first team DH/Utility player.
Hermann junior Gavin Moore was selected to the Class 3 first team outfield.
Bryce Williams, a Wright City senior, was named to the Class 4 first team as an infielder. Sullivan junior Gavin Schmidt was named a Class 4 second-team infielder
Wright City junior Bryce Williams was named a Class 4 second-team catcher.
St. James senior Aiden Moffett was a Class 4 honorable mention pitcher. Bourbon senior Bryan Payne was a Class 3 second-team catcher.
