Nine area baseball players have received postseason honors from the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.
The nine were named to the MHSBCA all-state baseball teams for the 2021 season.
St. Francis Borgia Regional had two players honored in Class 5.
Senior catcher Sam Heggemann was one of four catchers on the first team.
Borgia senior outfielder Alonzo MacDonald was selected to the honorable mention list.
Sullivan had the lone local selection in Class 4.
Senior pitcher J.D. McReynolds was picked for the second team.
Hermann had two players selected to the Class 3 teams.
Senior catcher TJ Racherbaumer was one of four catchers on the first team.
Sophomore Parker Anderson was picked for the second team as a DH-utility player.
Four Warren County players were honored in their respective classes.
Warrenton senior Hunter Sherman was picked for the Class 5 first team at DH-utility.
Sophomore Kannon Hibbs was an honorable mention Class 5 infielder.
Wright City junior infielder Ian Wolff was on the Class 3 first-team infield.
Wright City junior Kyle Johnson was a Class 3 first-team DH-utility pick.