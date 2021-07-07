After finishing third in the MSHSAA Class 3 girls soccer championships, the Union Lady ’Cats earned major recognition on this year’s Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state teams.
Six players were named to the association’s all-state squads.
Senior Maddie Helling was named the Class 3 defender of the year. She also was on the first team with senior defender Emma Cloud and senior forward Emily Gaebe.
Senior winger Kaitlyn Hobson was named to the second team.
The Minor sisters, junior midfielder Maliyah and freshman forward Mya, were named to the honorable mention list.
St. Clair sophomore forward Kennedy Travis, was named to the Class 2 honorable mention list.
The Lady ’Cats (25-3) were third in the final Class 3 Power Rankings behind champion Ft. Zumwalt South and runner-up Grain Valley.
State champion Ft. Zumwalt South earned the most honors. Sophia Cross was named player of the year. LeAnne Sanders was the public schools coach of the year. Sarah Bozeman was selected as the goalkeeper of the year. And Brooke Cattoor shared offensive player of the year honors with Grain Valley’s Raena Childers.
Rodney Orrick, a Union High School graduate, was named the Class 2 public schools coach of the year.
He led St. Charles to a 15-9 record and second place in Class 2. Ursuline Academy won the Class 2 state title.
The private schools coach of the year in Class 3 was St. Louis Notre Dame’s Jacob Pittroff.