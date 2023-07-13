At least three area American Legion Baseball players will be on the field at Busch Stadium Sunday, Aug. 6.
Washington Post 218 players Gavin Matchell and Sam Paule and Pacific Post 320 player Trevor Klund have been named to Team Missouri for the Gateway Border War, which will be played against Illinois American Legion All-Stars, after the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Colorado Rockies.
Matchell is one of six pitchers while Paule is one of eight infielders. Klund is among six outfielders.
Additionally, three local players have been named to the alternate list. They are Washington Post 218 pitcher Reagan Kandlbinder, Pacific Post 320 outfielder Andrew Payne and Washington Post 218 infielder Tanner McPherson.
The pitching staff consists of Matchell, Connor Lynde (Sedalia Post 642 Travelers), Carter Lewis (Eureka Post 177), Gavin Woodson (Elsberry Post 226), Nathaniel Moore (Festus Post 253) and Jackson Engel (Moberly Post 6 Sixers).
Paule will be joined in the infield by Alex Kinne (Elsberry Post 226), Elias Washington (Sedalia Post 642 Travelers), Cole Boynton (De Soto SMCI), Tyler Vincent (Kirkwood Post 156), Garrison Brown (Jackson Post 158), Jordan Hall (Oak Grove Post 379) and Dylan Alsop (St. Peters Post 313).
Klund will share outfield space with Brody Mollerus (St. Charles Post 312), William Siebert (Hillsboro Prospects), Tanner Damlo (Sedalia Post 642 Travelers), Max Hill (Lee’s Summit Post 189 Outlaws) and Evan Fitzgerald (Ballwin Post 611).
Catchers and designated hitters are Tyler Bizzle (Festus Post 153), Ian Funk (Eureka Post 177), Nicholas Daugherty (Rock Memorial Post 283) and Keegan Fowler (Maryland Heights Post 213).
Other pitching alternates are Carson Houran (St. Peters Post 313), Brayden Brown (Hillsboro Prospects) and Chase Schnieders (Jefferson City Post 5).
Ashton Hunt (Moberly Post 6 Sixers) is the other outfield alternate.
Other infield alternates are Brayden Brown (Hillsboro Prospects), Braedon Hunt (Moberly Post 6 Sixers), and Isaac Nieters (Sedalia Post 642 Travelers).
The catcher/designated hitter alternate is Easton Stuckenschneider (Jefferson City Post 5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.