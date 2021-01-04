Three area teams have been honored by the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
The three, St. Francis Borgia, New Haven and Hermann, accounted for eight players on this year’s all-state teams.
Borgia, which finished third in Class 5, had two players honored on the 32-player team:
• Junior setter Annie Arand; and
• Junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann.
Hermann, which was third in Class 3, had three players named to the 30-player team:
• Senior setter Hannah Grosse;
• Junior libero Chelsey Moeckli; and
• Senior middle hitter Grace Winkelmann.
New Haven, fourth in Class 1, had three players named to the 30-player team:
• Junior setter-hitter Natalie Covington;
• Junior outside hitter Lucy Hoener; and
• Senior setter-hitter Ellie Westermeyer;
All eight of the above also were named to the all-district teams along with:
• Class 5 — Borgia’s Caroline Glastetter (first team); Washington’s Jackie Oetterer, Borgia’s Lily Brown, Washington’s Abby Redd and Borgia’s Kaitlyn Patke (second team);
• Class 4 — Union’s Emma Rinne (first team); Union’s Sophie Eagan and Union’s Aubrie Brown (second team);
• Class 3 — Owensville’s Emily McKinney, Owensville’s Haley Coello, St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey, Sullivan’s Olivia Witt, St. James’ Hannah Marcee, St. Clair’s Makayla Johnson, Owensville’s Cadi Ruth (first team); Owensville’s Kyla Hendrix, Owensville’s Grace McFalls, Sullivan’s Macie Nolie, St. James’ Makayla Case, Sullivan’s Saige Carey, Hermann’s Malerie Schutt and Hermann’s Cydney Moeckli (second team); and
• Class 1 — New Haven’s Maria Sheible and New Haven’s Hannah Rethemeyer (second team).